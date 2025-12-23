Draymond Green Storms Into Locker Room After Steve Kerr Argument, Social Media Fed Up

Source:

If you thought becoming an NBA vet with a call for Draymond Green to slide down a few slots in the “Most Hot-Headed Players Of All Time” list, you’re sorely mistaken.

Fifteen years in, he’s still got the fire, and it was on full display last night when his Golden State Warriors took on the Orlando Magic.

Early on in the third quarter, the Warriors were down 71-66, and head coachSteve Kerr was huddling up in a timeout fresh off a Green turnover.

Video shows him seated across from Green as the two were jawing at each other. It only ended when Green got up and stormed his way into the locker room, and teammates like Jimmy Butler and Al Horford checked on him. He’d eventually return to the bench at the start of the fourth quarter but was dressed in his warmups.

Without the enforcer’s presence, the Warriors were still able to come out on top and sailed to a 120-97 win. In typical Warriors’ fashion, Steph Curry emerged as the lead scorer, dropping 26 points, assisted by Butler’s 21-point performance.

After the game, Kerr gave his diplomatic coach response and refused to expand.

“We had it out a little bit,” Kerr said. “He made his decision to go back to the locker room to cool off. That’s all I’m going to say about it. Everything is private.”

Kerr did make it clear that even if Green didn’t come back to the bench in his warmups, there was no way he was checking back in.

“No,” Kerr said. “He wasn’t going back in. No. He left. He went back to the locker room. We moved forward, and the guys played great.”

Green also spoke about the heated situation and his decision to remove himself.

“Tempers spilled over, and I thought it was best that I get out of there,” Green said. “I don’t think it was a situation where it was going to get better. It was best to remove myself.”

When asked to explain what caused the argument with his head coach, Green would only say, “Basketball. It’s what we do. It’s an emotional game.”

Green dipping out early might become a trend because he couldn’t finish Saturday’s game against the Phoenix Suns either. He was ejected just eight minutes in when he shoved guard Collin Gillespie, while yelling, “DON’T PULL THAT SH-T, WHITE BOY!”

