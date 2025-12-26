Kai Cenat Further Clarifies His Stance On Mental Health

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

The popular streamer Kai Cenat hopped back on X, formerly Twitter, to further clarify his stance on mental health awareness after sharing a viral video on the subject a week ago. “I know I’ll get clowned for this,” he began, referring to some of the negative responses he received from the original video.

“I’m not sad, I’m not depressed but I need to bring awareness to mental health after some of the feedback I’ve been seeing,” he continued in another post. He also wrote about how he felt that he would be able to speak to his followers on a deeper and personal level, and encourage others to be more open about their mental health struggles.

In his original video posted last Tuesday (Dec. 16), Cenat opened up about some of the issues he was struggling with, including “self-doubt and fright of pursuing goals” that he wanted to accomplish.