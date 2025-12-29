Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

Source: Daniel Shirey / Getty

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is returning to the New York Yankees clubhouse for the 2026 season as an engaged man.

Over the holidays, the Bronx Bomber announced that he proposed to his girlfriend, social media star Ahnalys Santiago, who goes by Ahna Mac.

The over-the-top proposal took place in Finland while gazing up at the northern lights.

In the caption, she shared that it was all a big surprise and how excited she is to change her relationship status and eventually her last name.

“I’m not Da Gurl anymore yallllll I’m DA WIFEEEEEEEE,” she wrote. “AHHHHHHHHH WTF I CANT STOP CRYING 💍 12.25.25 I love you so much WTF mannnn you tricked me @_jazz3 🥹✨I guess when you know you know & he ain’t playing bout me AHHH WTF😭MS MAC CHISHOLM 💋.”

The carousel shows a bunch of shots of Chisholm down on one knee, the two of them excitedly cuddled up in a car, several of Mac overcome with emotion and her showing off her engagement ring.

The excitement poured over into her Instagram stories, where she preached about how much her life has changed.

“Ya’ll I been through the worst that life could give me & I prayed so much for a better life to be loved correctly and to be secure in my life. This is crazy,” she wrote over a mirror selfie.

Mac and Chisholm have kept their relationship private until now, but he did have some choice words after social media refused to let him be happy, and reminded him that Mac has an OnlyFans account.

An unbothered Chisholm responded to the criticism of her OF with comments like “Now subscribe so you can see my face and put your money in my pocket,” and how the venture made her a millionaire.

“That was a scam clown y’all so gullible but click it and send me a quick 15$ tho,” another comment reads, noting how much her subscription is.

The 27-year-old stopped responding after Mac told him to get off X, but the commenters refused to let him be great.

See social media’s reaction to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s engagement below.