Stefon Diggs’ Chef Accuses Him Of Strangulation & Assault, Social Media Drags Cardi B Into It

Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty

NFL receiver Stefon Diggs was having a pretty good year until he was accused of strangulation and assault in an incident that took place on Dec. 2.

After moving on from his contentious tenure with the Buffalo Bills, he went to the Houston Texans, where he tore his ACL in 2024. Then he signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots. The Patriots are perched firmly on top of the AFC East in a three-way tie with the Seahawks and Broncos with the league’s best record. He’s been the spark of their offense as one of surging quarterback Drake Maye’s favorite targets, putting him on the verge of becoming the first 1,000-yard receiver for the team since 2019.

Diggs’ personal life was on the upswing as well, as he’s in a high-profile relationship with Cardi B. The two welcomed a son (whose name has not yet been revealed) in November. (Rumors have it that Diggs may have also had a child or children with other partners this year, but nothing has yet been publicly confirmed, unless you count Cardi addressing fans about his alleged baby mommas, saying “Oh well, we’ll work it out.”)

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

However, life comes at you fast, as Diggs learned on Tuesday, when reports surfaced that the 32-year-old was facing a criminal case. Though details are scarce, Diggs is accused of strangulation and assault in Massachusetts, the day after the Patriots beat the Giants handily, 33-15, on Monday Night Football.

TMZ reports that Diggs had a disagreement with his chef, who felt she was owed more money. During the conversation, she accused him of smacking her and that he “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”

She adds that when she tried to free herself, he tightened his grip and eventually threw her onto the bed and said, “Thought so.”

Cops reportedly spoke to the woman again on Dec. 20, who told them that she received voicemails and texts from Digg’s girlfriend attempting to make light of the situation. It’s unclear if the girlfriend mentioned is Cardi B.

Diggs has “categorically denied” the allegations through his lawyers, who said the allegations are the result of a dispute by someone he employs.

“The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction,” a statement from his attorneys said. “Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 23, two days before the AFC championship game.

The Patriots said in a statement that they “support Stefon” while the NFL says that they have no comment other than that they’re aware of the allegations and have reached out to the Patriots.

Diggs took another blow when, just a few hours later, the Dallas Cowboys released his younger brother, cornerback and two-time Pro-Bowler Travon Diggs.

See social media’s reaction to the accusations below.