Pam Bondi Credits Trump With Biden's Drug Death Decline

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi just committed what would equate to a cardinal sin in the Trump administration: she unwittingly credited the Biden administration with a steep decline in U.S. drug overdose deaths.

Of course, Bondi didn’t just miss the memo that, even 344 days into President Donald Trump’s second term, this administration is to blame for everything bad on the administration of former President Joe Biden, not highlight its achievements. Instead, Bondi simply tweeted a chart that, indeed, showed a sharp decline in drug overdose deaths in every region of the U.S., only she missed the part where the data she posted ended in 2024.

“Since day one, the Trump Administration and this Department of Justice have been fighting to end the drug epidemic in our country,” she wrote. “President Trump closed the border. DOJ agents have seized hundreds of millions of potentially lethal fentanyl doses. We are aggressively prosecuting drug traffickers and cartel leaders. These are the results.”

“Elections have consequences,” her tweet continued. “Electing President Trump and enforcing the law is saving American lives.”

My God — the egg on her face has egg on its face.

Imagine being this confident while being this wrong. Oh, to be a fly on the wall to see the look on Bondi’s face once she realized she accidentally became a press secretary for her messiah’s predecessor. You just know she made a panicked stink face — like she had just eaten something seasoned with more than a half pinch of salt for the first time.

Associated Press law enforcement reporter Mike Sisak was among the first on social media to point out Bondi’s oversight.

“FWIW: While AG Pam Bondi touts Trump admin’s anti-drug efforts, the chart with her post (overdose death rates) ends in October 2024 — before Trump returned to office,” Sisak wrote. “It’s possible some other chart or data shows the effects of the admin’s campaign, but this one isn’t it.”

Sisak’s post was actually a retweet of Bondi’s post, but that wouldn’t be immediately clear now since Bondi deleted her tweet, kinda like the time her Department of Justice had to delete its own study that showed right-wing extremists commit more political violence in America, as the MAGA narrative sought to blame the killing of Charlie Kirk on the “far-left.”

Look, truthfully, Bondi has been letting drug overdose-related data kick her ass for some time now.

Back in April, when Bondi was at a press conference, touting Trump’s so-called progress in fighting America’s opioid crisis and highlighting his efforts to curb the flow of the synthetic opioid fentanyl — which would have been all well and good if Boni hadn’t gone on to estimate that Trump’s efforts saved the lives of 258 million Americans, or roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population.

“Since you have been in office, President Trump, your DOJ agencies have seized more than 22 million fentanyl pills, 3,400 kilos of fentanyl … which saved — are you ready for this, media — 258 million lives,” Bondi said.

Once again, it’s the unearned confidence for me. Imagine puffing your chest out to say, “Are you ready for this, media?” just before saying something no one was ready for, but only because of the absurdity of believing 285 million of the roughly 342 million who live in the U.S. were potential drug overdose victims. Also, Bondi was clearly just throwing out numbers at random — much like Trump when he’s using MAGA math to promise he’ll reduce drug prices by upwards of 1,000% — because the day before she made her ridiculous 258 million claim, she posted a lower estimate on X, saying, “In President Trump’s first 100 days we’ve seized over 22 million fentanyl laced pills, saving over 119 Million lives.”

For the record, 119 million is still more than double the actual number of synthetic opioid-related deaths.

From Factcheck.org:

Drug overdose deaths have been trending downward since 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a Feb. 25 press release, the CDC reported a 24% decline for fiscal year 2024, compared with the prior year. It estimated that there were 87,000 drug overdose deaths in fiscal 2024. Most of those deaths — about 55,000 — were from synthetic opioids, including fentanyl. Even if DOJ’s drug seizures were to eliminate every single fentanyl death in the U.S., 55,000 is a far cry from 258 million. Or even 119 million.

There’s one thing Bondi did manage to get right, though: “Elections have consequences.”

We could have had a competent, non-authoritarian administration, with a president who isn’t a bigoted moron, who surrounded himself with sycophants, who make themselves look like fools just to appease their MAGA monarch while matching his idiotic energy.

Sad.

