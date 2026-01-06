Rapper Big Boss Vette Had Cancer? Watch Her Emotional Cancer-Free Moment

Source: Derek White / Getty

The girls have been strutting to “Pretty Girls Walk” and “Snatched,” but behind the feel-good anthems, Big Boss Vette was fighting a battle most fans never saw.



On Jan. 3, the St. Louis rapper, born Diamond Alexxis Smith, shared powerful news on social media: she is officially cancer-free. The announcement came via an emotional video that immediately stopped timelines and left fans inspired.

In the clip, Vette confidently walks through cheering hallways of nurses and medical staff. Her hit “Pretty Girls Walk” played on the background and she carried a “Congratulations” balloon. The moment ends with her ringing the bell, a celebratory tradition marking the completion of cancer treatment.



“If you would’ve told me I’d be beating cancer azzzzzz in 2026 I wouldn’t have believed you!!!!” she captioned the post. “WE DID IT YALLLLLLLLL.”

According to blogs, Vette was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy largely out of the public eye. The raptress chose to keep her health journey private.

Big Boss Vette’s Private Battle With Cancer Is Inspiring Fans Everywhere

Fans quickly flooded her comments with love, shock, and pride after seeing her post. One wrote, “You are a REAL BOSS!!! A TRUE FIGHTER!!! Beating cancer is no small thing.” Another shared, “You never know what somebody battling… I’m so happy you won.” Celebrities also took to Vette’s comment section sharing hand emojis, hearts, and love.





For an artist whose music already makes women feel bold, fly, and unapologetic, this moment hits differently. Big Boss Vette didn’t just give the girls songs to dance to, she is showing what it looks like to keep going.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Living in the public eye can be difficult. The femcee’s decision to share this chapter now is a reminder that you truly never know what someone is carrying behind the scenes.

She beat cancer, rang that bell, and is stepping into her next chapter on her own terms—still that girl, just with even more to celebrate. We are rooting for you, Sis!









































