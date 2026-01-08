Most Anticipated Albums Coming Out in 2026 (Or So We Hope)

2025 gave us several iconic, memorable moments in music. It marked several musical returns, like the highly anticipated Clipse reunion, a Cardi B comeback, and even legendary songstress Mariah Carey ended her sabbatical with her first album in seven years. As we get well into 2026, there are several artists that we hope to bless our anticipating ears with new music. Is this the year Rihanna finally makes her musical comeback? What ever happened to that Erykah Badu and Alchemist album? Wait— Bruno Mars just announced he was finished with his album, when is that happening? With all the swirling questions for what’s next this year, we do know that several artists, from A$AP Rocky, Drake, and Ella Mai, are already teasing new projects in the next few months, Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl, while several others we anticipate surprising rollouts very, very soon. Below, we have compiled a list of highly anticipated albums to come out in 2026.

Don't Be Dumb, A$AP Rocky Release Date: January 16 His first album in nearly a decade, at long last A$AP Rocky has finally given us an official release date for his highly anticipated project. On Monday, Jan. 5, the hip-hop artist announced his long-awaited album that will be released in mid-January. The lead single, "Punk Rocky," seems to have an experimental sound with punk and rock.

Vacancy, Ari Lennox Release Date: January 23 Soul singer Ari Lennox’s third album, Vacancy, is her first album since parting ways with Dreamville Records and moving to Interscope Records. Lead singles for the album include “Soft Girl Era,” title track “Vacancy” and “Under the Moon.”

Even the Devil Smiles, IDK Release Date: January 23 Rapper IDK returns with a new mixtape that taps into his musical journey and growth.

Do You Still Love Me, Ella Mai Release Date: February 6 Ella Mai is back with her third album, showing that she wears romance right on her sleeve with Do You Still Love Me. Mustard executively produces this project with lead single “Tell Her” out now.

To Whom This May Concern, Jill Scott Release Date: February 13 Jill Scott has lovers of neo-soul and R&B on the edge of their seats after confirming her new album is on the way. The legendary actress, poet, and soulstress preceded the news with her lead single “Beautiful People.” Her first album in over a decade, the 19-track project features collaborations with Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack and more.

November Scorpio, Tiana Major9 Release Date: February 13 After a hiatus, East London native Tiana Major9 is back with an 11-track R&B album. The project is described as a personal journey through growth and self-discovery, with a blend of jazz, soul and R&B. Her lead single, “Always,” is out now featuring Yebba.

Romantic Era, Bruno Mars Release Date: February 27 Pop sensation Bruno Mars broke the internet with news of his newest project being complete. It has been a decade since a solo project from the Silk Sonic musician. On Wednesday, Jan. 7, the singer teased the cover to his highly anticipated album Romantic Era, with a single to release on Friday, Jan. 9.

The Fall Off, J. Cole Release Date: TBA The Fall Off, a highly anticipated project from North Carolina rapper J. Cole, has been in talks for years. The final project for the Dreamville founder is still a toss-up, especially after the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud that shook the hip-hop world and landed Kendrick with a major Grammy award win. Could this long-awaited project, promised to fans, be released in 2026 before the rap mogul retires for good?

Iceman, Drake Release Date: TBA Toronto rapper Drake has been slowly rolling out material for his first solo album since 2023. With several singles across the board, “What Did I Miss,” “Dog House,” and “Which One,” fans anticipate the album could release this year.

Kehlani Release Date: TBA Following her summer breakout smash hit, “Folded,” Kehlani’s fifth studio album may be one of the most anticipated R&B releases of 2026. With lead single “Out the Window” that released last month, this is a follow-up to her 2024 album, Crash. The artist has tapped several songwriters and producers for her newest project, including Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Pharrell, Andre Harris and more.

Love Is The New Gangsta, 6LACK Release Date: TBA Baltimore-born artist 6LACK has been quietly working on new music. The alt-R&B musician is slated to release his fourth album in 2026, teasing a snippet of a song on Instagram.

Doechii Release Date: TBA After releasing an explosive single with fellow TDE sensation SZA, Doechii marked the end of her Alligator Bites Never Heal era. The Grammy Award-winning artist seems to be keeping her momentum going, with hopes of a new release happening sometime this year.