Cleveland Police Officer Arrested on Federal Child Porn Charges

A Cleveland police officer was arrested in Florida on federal child pornography charges, according to court documents. Federal authorities took the officer into custody following an FBI investigation.

Records show investigators linked the officer, Rafael Rodriguez, to online material involving sexual exploitation of minors. The arrest occurred in Miami International Airport after federal agents executed a warrant. He was reportedly returning from a trip to Bogota, Colombia.

Cleveland police officials confirmed the officer’s employment status after the arrest. The department placed the officer on unpaid leave immediately. He was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in 2001.

Federal prosecutors charged the officer in U.S. District Court in Florida. The charges carry significant prison time if a conviction occurs.

This is a developing story.

