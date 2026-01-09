Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas Headed to Ohio Stadium in 2026

Bruno Mars is launching his first full headline tour in nearly a decade.

The tour supports his upcoming fourth solo album, 'The Romantic'.

Select shows will feature artists like Anderson .Paak, Leon Thomas, Victoria Monét, and RAYE.

Bruno Mars is officially back outside and the 614 is on the list.

The Grammy-winning superstar will bring The Romantic Tour to Ohio Stadium on Wednesday, May 20, marking his first full headlining tour in nearly a decade. Anderson .Paak will be along for the ride as “DJ Pee .Wee” on all dates, with Leon Thomas joining the Columbus stop.

Presale tickets open January 14th, with general public sales starting January 15th at noon local time.

The tour supports Mars’ upcoming fourth solo album, The Romantic, set to drop February 27th. The project’s lead single arrives this Friday, just weeks before the tour kicks off April 10th in Las Vegas.

Mars hasn’t mounted a full headline run since the 24K Magic World Tour wrapped in 2017.

In addition to Anderson .Paak and Leon Thomas, select shows will feature Victoria Monét and RAYE. The tour is sponsored by MGM Resorts International and The Pinky Ring at Bellagio.

The announcement follows a massive run of collaborations for Big Bruno, including the chart-topping duet with Gaga “Die With a Smile” and his viral hit “APT” with Rosé.

Bruno Mars — The Romantic Tour (Select Dates)

Apr 10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium*#

Apr 14 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium*#

Apr 18 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field*#

Apr 22 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium*#

Apr 25 — Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field*#

Apr 29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium*#

May 2 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium*#

May 6 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*#

May 9 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field*#

May 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium*#

May 16 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field*#

May 20 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium*#

May 23 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium*#

May 24 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium*#

Jun 20 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France*^

Jun 21 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France*^

Jun 26 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion*^

Jul 4 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA*^

Jul 5 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA*^

Jul 10 — Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano*^

Jul 14 — Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro*^

Jul 18 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE*^

Jul 19 — London, UK —@Wembley Stadium Connected by EE*^

Aug 21 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*@

Aug 22 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*@

Aug 29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium*

Sep 1 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field*@

Sep 5 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium*@

Sep 9 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium*@

Sep 12 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium*@

Sep 16 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome*@

Sep 19 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium*@

Sep 23 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome*@

Sep 26 — Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy*@

Oct 2 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium*@

Oct 3 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium*@

Oct 10 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium*@

Oct 14 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place*@

* with Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee

# with Leon Thomas

^ with Victoria Monét

@ with RAYE





