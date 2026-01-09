Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 126

Welcome back!

Back at it again with the first thirst traps of 2026 during an eventful week dominated by Cardi setting expectations for her upcoming ‘Little Miss Drama’ Tour, 50 Cent getting exposed while trolling Claressa Shields, Cam Newton revealing he tests women he dates, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return to the series after seemingly spinning the block with Damson Idris at Art Basel last month.

The former couple was spotted at Art Basel Miami Beach with their hands all over each other just in time for cozy season.

According to Page Six, the pair cozied up at Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub where they enjoyed a 50 Cent performance in the early hours of the morning. The outlet reports they arrived holding hands and got cozy, with Lori sitting on Damson’s lap as they whispered and danced together throughout the night.

People backed up the sightings with additional details, reporting the pair arrived together and stayed close the entire night. When 50 Cent performed, Lori turned to dance while Damson stayed more laidback, quietly enjoying the moment. The two left the club hand in hand, with Damson guiding Lori through the crowd like a gentleman.

This Art Basel link-up comes just months after the pair was seen together in Puerto Vallarta during a beach getaway where they were spotting sharing affectionate moments, sparking the first wave of reconciliation rumors.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Draya Michele and Porsha Williams giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Vicky Lauren, Lily Starfire, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.