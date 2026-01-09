Listen Live
Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama?” Tour: Predicted Setlist

Published on January 9, 2026
2025 Global Citizen Festival
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Cardi B is officially stepping back into her Little Miss Drama era — and the countdown is on. With her Am I The Drama? Tour kicking off in just one month, fans are already speculating about what songs she’ll bring to the stage as she gears up for one of her boldest live runs yet.

Known for turning concerts into full-on moments — high energy, unapologetic confidence, and viral crowd reactions — Cardi’s upcoming tour is expected to balance chart-topping hits, fan favorites, and her newer, harder-hitting records. From anthems that defined her rise to songs that cemented her dominance, the setlist is likely to tell the story of her journey while leaning fully into the drama.

Here’s what we think could make the cut on the Am I The Drama? Tour setlist.

Cardi B – Am I The Drama? Tour (Updated Mock Setlist)

  1. Am I The Drama? (Intro)

    2. Hello

      3. Magnet

      4. Press

      5. Up

      6. Safe

      7. Errtime

        8. Trophies

          9. Money

            10. Bongos

              11. Hot Shit

                12. Bartier Cardi

                  13. Be Careful

                  14. Thru Your Phone

                    15. Ring

                      16. Enough (Miami)

                      17. Drip

                        18. Get Up 10

                          19. I Like It

                            20. WAP

                            21. Please Me

                              22. Outside

                                23. Like What (Freestyle)

                                  Encore
                                  24. Bodak Yellow

