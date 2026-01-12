The Cleveland Browns are back on the head coach carousel. Since returning to the NFL in 1999, the franchise has cycled through leadership at a rapid pace. Some hires arrived with promise. Others never found traction.

Coaching changes often followed losing seasons, front office shifts, or full organizational resets. Only a few tenures brought stability or playoff success. Many ended sooner than expected.

This list tracks every Browns head coach since 1999. It highlights how long each lasted and what defined their time in Cleveland. The pattern helps explain why this latest search feels familiar to fans.

Every Cleveland Browns Head Coach Since 1999

Chris Palmer (1999–2000)

Palmer led the Browns when the franchise returned to the NFL. His tenure produced early struggles and set the tone for instability.