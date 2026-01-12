Every Cleveland Browns Head Coach Since 1999
The Cleveland Browns are back on the head coach carousel. Since returning to the NFL in 1999, the franchise has cycled through leadership at a rapid pace. Some hires arrived with promise. Others never found traction.
Coaching changes often followed losing seasons, front office shifts, or full organizational resets. Only a few tenures brought stability or playoff success. Many ended sooner than expected.
This list tracks every Browns head coach since 1999. It highlights how long each lasted and what defined their time in Cleveland. The pattern helps explain why this latest search feels familiar to fans.
Chris Palmer (1999–2000)
Palmer led the Browns when the franchise returned to the NFL. His tenure produced early struggles and set the tone for instability.
Butch Davis (2001–2004)
Davis brought the Browns their first playoff appearance since returning. The team regressed before his midseason resignation.
Romeo Crennel (2005–2008)
Crennel guided Cleveland to a 10-6 season in 2007. The Browns still missed the playoffs and later collapsed.
Eric Mangini (2009–2010)
Mangini oversaw a rebuild focused on discipline and defense. Results never matched expectations.
Pat Shurmur (2011–2012)
Shurmur struggled through a full organizational reset. The Browns won just nine games in two seasons.
Rob Chudzinski (2013)
Chudzinski lasted one season. Cleveland moved on after another 4-12 finish.
Mike Pettine (2014–2015)
Pettine showed early promise before late-season collapses. He lost the locker room and his job.
Hue Jackson (2016–2018)
Jackson went 1-31 over two seasons. He was fired during the 2018 campaign.
Gregg Williams (2018, interim)
Williams stabilized the team late in the season. He finished 5-3 as interim head coach.
Freddie Kitchens (2019)
Kitchens struggled under heightened expectations. Cleveland fired him after one season.
Kevin Stefanski (2020–2026)
Stefanski led the Browns to two playoff appearances and won Coach of the Year twice. The team moved on after renewed struggles.
