R&B Performance Video Series That Are Defining the Culture

Performance video platforms have become the new stages of music culture.
From freestyles to stripped-down live sessions, these series allow artists to prove their talent without filters, effects, or distractions.
Whether it’s raw bars, soulful vocals, or intimate reinterpretations, these platforms now shape careers, break artists, and preserve authenticity.
Below are the Top 20 R&B Performance Series that continue to define the culture.
NPR Tiny Desk Concerts
COLORS Studios
Vevo DSCVR / Vevo Live R&B Sessions
Spotify Singles
Apple Music Live R&B Sessions
Audiomack Live R&B
BET Soul Sessions
Genius Live Sessions
Mahogany Sessions
Soundcheck by Amazon Music
Tiny Desk Home Concerts
The Terrell Show Performances
KEXP Live Sessions
NPR World Cafe
MTV Push Live
The Fader Fort Sessions
Billboard Live Sessions
COLORS A COLORS SHOW Soul Edition
Why they matter:
R&B performance platforms highlight vulnerability, vocal ability, and emotional storytelling. These spaces allow artists to connect deeply with audiences beyond commercial production.
