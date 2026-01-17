‘Stole Ya Flow’ Fatality! A$AP Rocky Hints ‘We All Know’ He Dragged Drake With ‘Stole Yo’ B***h’ Bars About Rihanna

Another day, another Drake dragging! Kendrick took the throne, but A$AP Rocky reminded Awwbry that the even bigger flex is claiming Rihanna as his queen: “First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ b***h!” Yikes!

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Prince Williams

A$AP Rocky held up his new album during daddy duty and a press tour with Denzel, but he didn’t hold back about Drake when he finally dropped Don’t Be Dumb. As usual, Rihanna was right by Rocky’s side at the album release party as the diss sent social media into shambles.

On “Stole Ya Flow,” the Highest 2 Lowest star went in on his opp in the latest round of their seemingly endless beef.

The rappers were still friendly a few years ago, but fans noted that things clearly took a turn once Rocky had Rihanna on his arm. Based on the Champagne Papi pettiness on For All The Dogs, he never let it go. And the “Punk Rocky” rapper clearly didn’t let anything slide, either.

“First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ bitch/ I can’t trust a soul, just my pole and my kids / Swear to never lie, cross my heart, hope to die, uh / Then I sold the switch, then I hit it with a kiss, mwah,” Rocky retaliated on the chorus. “N***as gettin’ BBLs, lucky we don’t body-shame/Throwin’ dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game,” the song continued, dragging allegedly ab-etched Drizzy by the braids and barrettes seemingly borrowed from Rocky’s style.

Check out A$AP Rocky discussing what “we all know” about the suspected Drake diss on “Stole Ya Flow” after the flip!