Source: Matty Willz / Canva

Communities across Northeast Ohio have opened warming centers to help residents stay safe during extreme cold conditions. Officials urge anyone without reliable heat to use these facilities.

In Cleveland, multiple recreation centers are open across the city to provide a warm space and basic relief. These locations serve residents on the west side, near downtown, and in the southeast and northeast neighborhoods.

Cleveland Warming Centers:

Michael Zone Recreation Center, 6301 Lorain Ave., (216) 664-3373

Lonnie Burten Recreation Center, 2511 E. 46th St., (216) 664-4139

Zelma George Recreation Center, 3155 Martin Luther King Blvd., (216) 420-8800

Collinwood Recreation Center, 16300 Lakeshore Blvd., (216) 420-8323

In Akron, the Summit Lake Community Center is operating as an overnight warming center. The facility is located at 380 W. Crosier St. and can be reached at (330) 375-2826 or summit_cc@akronohio.gov.

Several options are also available in Canton, including Refuge of Hope at 715 Second St. NE, Canton For All People at 120 Cleveland Ave. SW, and the Total Living Center at 2221 9th St. SW. Some locations offer meals and limited hours.

Officials encourage residents to share this information and check on vulnerable neighbors during the cold snap.

Cold Weather Advisory in Effect as Wind Chills Drop Below Zero

How to Prevent Frostbite and Other Health Risks During Extreme Cold

Warming Centers Open Across Northeast Ohio During Extreme Cold was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com