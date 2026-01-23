Source: Raymond Hall / Getty Michael B. Jordan: His Most Memorable Films & TV Roles Michael B. Jordan’s career didn’t happen overnight. Long before the blockbusters, the franchise roles, and the red carpets, he was quietly building one of the most intentional résumés in Hollywood.

Now, as he steps into Oscar-nominated territory, it’s the perfect time to look back at the films and TV roles that shaped his journey — from heartbreaking realism to box-office dominance.

Here are Michael B. Jordan’s most memorable performances, ranked by cultural impact, acting range, and legacy.





1. Fruitvale Station

This is the role that changed everything. His portrayal of Oscar Grant was devastating, human, and impossible to ignore. The performance announced Jordan as a serious dramatic actor and remains one of the most emotionally powerful roles of the 2010s.

2. Black Panther

Killmonger instantly became one of the most iconic villains in film history. Complex, justified, and unforgettable — Jordan didn’t just play the antagonist, he stole the movie and reshaped how Black villains are written and remembered.





3. Creed

Stepping into the Rocky universe was risky. Jordan made it his own. As Adonis Creed, he delivered vulnerability, strength, and legacy — launching one of the most successful modern sports franchises.





4. Creed II

This sequel deepened the character. The emotional stakes were higher, the themes more personal, and Jordan proved he could carry a franchise without leaning on nostalgia.





5. Creed III

Jordan’s directorial debut. Acting, producing, and directing at once — this film showed his evolution from star to visionary filmmaker, solidifying his place behind the camera as well as in front of it.





6. The Wire

As Wallace, Jordan delivered one of the most heartbreaking arcs in TV history. Even years later, fans still talk about this role — proof he had “it” from the very beginning.





7. Friday Night Lights

As Vince Howard, Jordan helped redefine the show in its later seasons. His performance blended raw emotion, leadership, and vulnerability, earning him mainstream TV recognition.





8. Just Mercy

A restrained but powerful performance. Jordan portrayed real-life attorney Bryan Stevenson with quiet conviction, spotlighting injustice without theatrics.





9. Chronicle

Before superheroes took over his career, this found-footage thriller showed his intensity and emotional depth in a genre that didn’t usually demand it.





10. Red Tails

One of his earliest major studio films, celebrating the Tuskegee Airmen. It helped position Jordan as a leading man with historical range.