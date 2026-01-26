Cardi B Is Already Our Super Bowl 2026 MVP

Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty

At this point, we might as well call it the Cardi B Super Bowl.

Yes, the New England Patriots are officially headed to NFL Super Bowl 2026 after a 10–7 victory over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field on Sunday, January 25. It marks the 12th Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

But if the post-game videos are any indication, all eyes won’t just be on the Patriots. They’ll be on Cardi (and Stefon Diggs).

The rapper was on the field looking absolutely flawless and acting like Stefon’s number one fan. Despite the freezing temperatures, Cardi was charged up. In videos, Cardi celebrated alongside players, cameras, media, family, and friends as the team soaked in the moment.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Patriots even shared a video on Instagram of Cardi yelling, “We’re going to the Super Bowl — let’s go!” as she celebrated on the field. They added the words “Let them know Cardi” across the clip. Her energy was all the way locked in.

And when Stefon stepped into interviews, he was visibly emotional. Tears streamed down his face. Cardi was right there too, shouting, “That’s my baby!” as he tried to take it all in. The “Bongos” rapper also showed footage of Stefon’s mother on the field in her Instagram stories, making the moment feel even more personal.

Cardi B Rocks A Buss Down Turquoise Lace Front Wig As She Cheers On Stefon

Of course, Cardi didn’t just show up — she showed out. She is fully in her WAG era.

She rocked a full lace custom unit in a light turquoise, bone-straight bust-down style with exaggerated length and a sleek middle part. Her makeup was flawless, and her outfit was just as bold. The Am I The Drama tour leader rocked a body-hugging gray leather look, complete with matching gloves, boots, and a luxe Hermès bag.

The Patriots may be headed to the Super Bowl, but Cardi B is already giving championship energy.

It’s also a big moment for Cardi and Stefon as a couple. Following her split from Offset, Cardi was first spotted with Stefon in October 2024. Their relationship officially went public in June 2025. The couple welcomed a baby boy together in November 2025.

Cardi B Is Already Our Super Bowl 2026 MVP was originally published on hellobeautiful.com