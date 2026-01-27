Gregory Bovino Reportedly Demoted In Wake Of Minnesota Shootings, DHS Says Otherwise

Gregory Bovino, the acting Commander-At-Large for the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agency, has reportedly been demoted from overseeing operations in Minnesota. Gregory Bovino was rumored to head back to his previous role as the El Centro Border Patrol Sector chief, but mixed signals from DHS suggest otherwise.

In a report from The Atlantic, Gregory Bovino was reportedly demoted, according to a DHS official and sources that spoke with the outlet on condition of anonymity.

From The Atlantic:

Gregory Bovino has been removed from his role as Border Patrol “commander at large” and will return to his former job in El Centro, California, where he is expected to retire soon, according to a DHS official and two people with knowledge of the change.

Bovino’s sudden demotion is the clearest sign yet that the Trump administration is reconsidering its most aggressive tactics after the killing Saturday of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents under Bovino’s command.

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin shared a post on X, writing, “Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties. As @PressSec stated from the White House podium, @CMDROpAtLargeCA is a key part of the President’s team and a great American.”

Calls for changes in how DHS and other authorities on the ground in Minnesota have grown in the wake of the shooting deaths of Renee Good at the hands of an ICE agent and Alex Pretti, who was gunned down by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

There are rumblings that Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s position is in jeopardy due to the handling of the immigration raids in Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz shared via social media that he’s spoken with President Donald Trump regarding a path forward to the situation in his state.

“I had a productive call with President Trump earlier today. I told him we need impartial investigations of the Minneapolis shootings involving federal agents, and that we need to reduce the number of federal agents in Minnesota,” Walz wrote on X Monday evening (January 26).

He added, “The President agreed to look into reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota and to talk to DHS about ensuring the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is able to conduct an independent investigation, as would ordinarily be the case.”

As this story develops, we will return with updates and new reporting.

