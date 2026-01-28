Alex Pretti: Killer ICE Agent Still On Duty, Contrary To Dept. Policy Not Placed On Administrative Leave Says Greg Bovino

Source: Pool / Getty

The fallout from the ICE killings in Minneapolis, Minnesota, continues, and it appears that the pressure is mounting on the Trump administration to discontinue the violent hunting of immigrants in major American cities. Previously, BOSSIP reported that Gov. Tim Walz had convinced The Orange One to consider ICE’s presence in the North Star State, and today, lawmakers are continuing to question not only the street tactics but also the agency’s administrative protocols.

According to MSNow, the ICE agent who shot and killed Alex Pretti is still walking the streets on duty despite the clearly defined policy stating that he should be at home on administrative leave. The arrogance has reached the point that the now-fired Border Patrol commander, Greg Bovino, admitted the unnamed agent is still active without fear of consequences. A reporter asked Bovino specifically about the status of the agent during a press conference and was told the following:

“All agents that were involved in that scene are working, not in Minneapolis, but in other locations.”

Both Democrats and Republicans are incredulous that this was allowed to happen. Take Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, for example.

It defies common sense — and is completely inexcusable — that the agent who killed Alex Pretti Saturday is already back in the field terrorizing our communities and believing — as Greg Bovino has so wrongly asserted — that he is the victim. Clearly, no investigation took place and longstanding Department policy was completely ignored.

On the other side of the aisle, Republican Senator Rand Paul was equally aghast.

Local police routinely, put officers involved in deadly shootings on administrative leave until an independent investigation is concluded. That should happen immediately. I can’t recall ever hearing a police chief immediately describing the victim as a “domestic terrorist” or a “would-be assassin.” For calm to be restored, an independent investigation is the least that should be done.

Meanwhile, regularly wretched “reporter” Megyn Kelly is taking major heat for her humanity-forsaken take on the Pretti killing.

“I know I’m supposed to feel sorry for Alex Pretti but I don’t. You know why I wasn’t shot by Border Patrol this weekend? Because I kept my ass inside and out of their operations.”

Some of the responses to Kelly’s commentary are fantastic.

We highly suggest you spend some time in the replies. You won’t regret it.

