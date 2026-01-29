T.I. Talks Final Album, Trap Music Origins & Viral Birthday Bash Moment

T.I. is releasing a 'heavy-handed' final album as a 'victory lap' for his storied career.

T.I. clarifies his role in creating the 'trap music' genre, giving credit to others who expanded it.

T.I. reflects on his infamous viral diss of Lil Flip, showing growth and maturity in the relationship.

T.I. is getting ready to take a “victory lap.” In a recent sit-down with DJ Holiday & Moran Tha Man, the Atlanta icon got real about his final album, the origins of trap music, and some of his most memorable career moments. From reconnecting with Pharrell to setting the record straight on hip-hop history, the King of the South is holding nothing back as he prepares for his curtain call.

The Victory Lap: Kill The King

For fans who have been following T.I.’s legendary career, the news of his final album is bittersweet. But the rapper isn’t looking at it as an ending. He’s calling it a “victory lap,” a powerful conclusion to a storied journey. The upcoming album, titled Kill The King, is set to be a “heavy-handed” project where he’s putting it all on the line.

“I’m popping it strong because, you know, ain’t no use in holding something that I want to save for later. Ain’t no later,” T.I. explained, emphasizing his all-or-nothing approach. He confirmed the album isn’t officially finished until it’s released, as he’s “steady recording,” but the intention is clear: this is the grand finale.

A significant part of this final chapter involves reuniting with the legendary Pharrell Williams, who produced T.I.’s first single from his debut album, “I’m Serious.” The collaboration was a full-circle moment. “It was only right and appropriate to come on,” T.I. shared. He admitted to being surprised that Pharrell, now a major figure in the high-fashion world with Louis Vuitton, was still so hands-on with music production. “It was a pleasure to see that, you know, he’s still very in tune.”

Setting the Record Straight on Trap Music

The barbershop debates can finally be put to rest. When asked about his role in the creation of trap music, T.I. spoke with the confidence of a man who knows his history. While he gives credit to the artists who have carried the torch, he made it clear where the subgenre’s name originated.

“The word ‘trap music’ had never been put together to describe a sound that’s real before 2003, when the album was released,” he stated, referring to his groundbreaking album, “Trap Muzik.” He continued, “Only a fool despises facts.”

T.I. doesn’t get caught up in arguments over who did what best. He acknowledges that the genre has grown far beyond what he could have imagined on his own. “People who gravitated to it and added on to it, they have put it in a place where I could not have put it by myself,” he said graciously. “So it’s not something that I would say is mine to own. It’s just something that I thought of and did it first.”

He recalled the early days when mainstream radio wouldn’t touch songs like “Dope Boyz,” with Atlanta’s own Greg Street being one of the few DJs brave enough to play it. That grassroots hustle, going “from city to city to town to town,” is what built the foundation for the global phenomenon trap music is today.

That Viral “Birthday Bash” Moment

Revisiting his past, T.I. also touched on one of the most talked-about moments in Atlanta hip-hop history: his viral diss of rapper Lil Flip at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash in 2004. The moment happened long before “going viral” was even a common phrase, but its impact has lasted for decades.

Reflecting on the infamous event, which occurred shortly after being released from jail, T.I. showed immense growth and maturity. “History is history,” he said. “The things that we go through in life are to teach us the things we need to know… They prepare us for what’s next.”

He confirmed that he and Lil Flip have since seen each other and are cordial. “I ain’t got no problem with bro… We both are in better, more positive mindsets than we were at the time,” T.I. shared. “I don’t wish nothing but love and prosperity to everybody.” The moment was a significant one not just for him, but for the city and for Birthday Bash itself, cementing its place as a pivotal stage in Southern hip-hop.

As T.I. prepares to release Kill The King, it’s clear he’s not just closing a chapter; he’s celebrating a legacy built on authenticity, hustle, and an undeniable impact on the culture.

