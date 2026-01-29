‘And You Get A Controversy!’ A Look Back At The 7 Oprah Winfrey Scandals That Tested And Cemented Her Power

1 of 7 ❯ ❮

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Oprah Winfrey's extraordinary influence has made her a global cultural force, but with that power has come a series of controversies that have sparked public debate, criticism, and, in many cases, personal reflection and resolution. These incidents —from lawsuits over her words to clashes with authors and scrutiny of her personal life —show how the media icon has had to navigate the consequences of her reach—and has bounced back every time. Let's take a look back at some of Oprah's biggest controversies. 1. The Mad Cow lawsuit. Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty One of Oprah's earliest and most widely known controversies dates back to 1996, when she hosted a segment on mad cow disease and said the discussion had "stopped [her] cold from eating another burger." According to the Texas Tribune, the episode, titled "Dangerous Food," featured insight from Howard Lyman, a vegetarian and animal rights activist, who predicted that the mad cow disease would eventually plague the U.S. beef industry. The segment quickly became controversial, contributing to a decline in cattle prices. Ranchers in Texas interpreted her comments as economically damaging and sued her under the state's food disparagement law. The case dragged on for two years, drawing national attention to "veggie libel" statutes, laws designed to allow agricultural and food corporations to deter critics from publicly questioning the safety of their products. It also raised broader questions about the responsibility of media figures when discussing public health and food safety. Ultimately, a jury found Oprah not liable in 1998, and the lawsuit became a landmark free-speech case that highlighted both the legal protection of opinion and the power of celebrity commentary. RELATED CONTENT: Oprah Winfrey Reflects On Her 'One Regret' In Life: 'I Should Have Handled That Differently'

2. Oprah’s “Book Club” controversy. Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN Another major media backlash came through Oprah’s Book Club, which could turn a book into a bestseller overnight. In 2001, acclaimed novelist Jonathan Franzen publicly expressed discomfort with his book The Corrections being selected, calling some of her previous picks “schmaltzy.” Franzen worried that Oprah’s endorsement would diminish his literary credibility. Oprah disinvited him from appearing on her show, a move that ignited debate about literary elitism versus mass readership. The two later reconciled, and in 2010, Winfrey selected his novel Freedom for her book club and invited him on her show to discuss their differences, according to Vanity Fair. Perhaps the most public literary controversy involved James Frey’s A Million Little Pieces. In 2006, Oprah picked the memoir as a Book Club selection, and it quickly became a bestseller. However, investigative reporting revealed that significant portions of the memoir had been fabricated. Oprah originally defended the book and its author, but as the facts became clear, she invited Frey onto her show, criticized him on live television for misleading readers, and brought his publisher on to admit they had not properly vetted the book’s truth claims. This highly public confrontation reshaped expectations for memoir authenticity and showed the media titan’s accountability. “I did that show, and I was pretty defensive,” Winfrey said in 2012. “I was defending my turf and defending every single viewer who had brought that book. I am standing here on behalf of the reader who is pissed off that it wasn’t what we thought it was.”

3. Oprah’s alleged support of pseudoscience. Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty The controversies around Oprah’s platforms extended beyond books to her broader influence in wellness and health. Over the years, figures she helped popularize—especially Dr. Oz—faced intense criticism for promoting pseudoscientific claims, especially around supplements and unproven treatments. Critics have called on Oprah to address or distance herself from these figures. While she has expressed support for thoughtful health exploration, she has also acknowledged that not every voice she elevated represents sound science.

4. The Hermès incident. Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty Oprah has also confronted personal and culturally charged controversies. In 2005, she was denied entry to a Hermès boutique in Paris, an incident that sparked international discussion about race, class, and luxury branding. According to CBS News, Winfrey was denied entry after arriving at the store 15 minutes past closing, even though other customers were still shopping inside. The incident sparked outrage among her fans, prompted a public apology from the luxury brand, and led Oprah to address the experience on The Oprah Winfrey Show, turning her personal embarrassment into a broader cultural critique of how access and respect intersect with race, class, and identity. “I just want to say shame on anybody for thinking that I was upset for not being able to get into a clothes store and buy a purse,” said Winfrey. “Please, please. Everybody who’s ever been snubbed because you were not chic enough or the right class or the right color or whatever — I don’t know what it was — you know that that is very humiliating and that is exactly what happened to me.” Robert Chavez, the chief executive officer of Hermes USA, also joined Winfrey on the show and publicly apologized. “I would like to say we’re really sorry,” said Chavez. “You did meet up with one very, very rigid staff person.”

5. The South Africa Leadership Academy abuse scandal. Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty In her philanthropic work, Oprah faced intense scrutiny when allegations of abuse emerged at her South Africa Leadership Academy for Girls. According to Time, six of the 152 students personally selected by Oprah to attend the school accused the school’s former dorm matron, Virginia Tiny Makgobo, of sexual and physical abuse. Oprah publicly apologized to parents and addressed the concerns, implementing reforms and investigations to ensure student safety. By acknowledging the issue and committing to corrective action, she demonstrated accountability, again, this time with her humanitarian efforts, even as critics questioned her oversight. “Nothing is more serious or devastating to me than an allegation of misconduct by an adult against any girl at the academy,” Winfrey said in a statement, according to ABC News. “I will do everything within my power to ensure their safety and well-being.” Mokgobo was later cleared on charges of abusing the girls. She had faced 14 charges related to the allegations, the BBC noted. Oprah expressed her disappointment at the verdict but said she was proud of the girls for having the courage to testify.

6. The GLP-1 debate. Source: General / Radio One Oprah’s relationship with body image and wellness has long been a source of public debate. For decades, she openly struggled with her weight and, like many public figures, became entangled in diet culture. In recent years, she has discussed using GLP-1 medications to manage weight, addressing public speculation head-on and challenging stigma around medical treatments for obesity, despite some criticism. Some accused the talk show host of promoting a quick fix for weight loss, but Oprah has framed her journey as personal and reflective, aiming to shift the conversation toward compassion and health rather than shame. In a 2025 episode of The Oprah Podcast, she said that she took a GLP-1 agonist, a specific type of weight-loss medication, though Winfrey has not disclosed the specific brand. She explained to People in 2023 that she incorporated the drug to prevent her weight from “yo-yoing” and that it helped her feel happier. “I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends,” she said. “I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years.” The star added, “I eat my last meal at 4 o’clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points. I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way.”

7. The Gay rumors. Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Oprah’s personal life has been dragged into the public court of opinion multiple times, particularly rumors regarding her sexuality and her close friendship with Gayle King. While many fans have claimed that the long-time friends were “gay” and in a relationship, Oprah and Gayle have consistently denied these rumors and have used the opportunity to highlight why society often sexualizes close female relationships, turning cultural discomfort into a broader critique of how female closeness is perceived and judged. In July 2004, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King addressed these long-standing rumors head-on while chatting with Melinda Gates on her Moments That Make Us series on July 24. The longtime friends emphatically told Gates that they were not in a romantic relationship. “I think we’ve shared pretty much everything, and I would have to say, it wasn’t even a matter of navigation,” Winfrey explained. “You know, for years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it.” King added, “I used to say, ‘Oprah, you gotta do a show on this because it’s hard enough for me to get a date on Saturday night with people thinking we’re gay.’ Because if we were gay, we would tell you.” Winfrey reflected on how their deep friendship, which she describes as a “truth bond,” has often been misinterpreted. When considering why people paid so much attention, she said, “Maybe people aren’t accustomed to seeing women with this kind of truth bond.” King humorously recounted how the speculation even affected her dating life at times. “I used to beg Oprah to do a show about us not being that close,” she joked, highlighting the absurdity of the rumors. Across her vast career, Oprah has navigated waves of both praise and criticism. From legal battles and publishing scandals to the challenges of holding immense cultural influence, she has not always taken the easiest path, but Oprah has consistently chosen to confront controversies directly and head-on, even when it is uncomfortable. RELATED CONTENT: Oprah Shuts Down Diddy ‘Freak-Off’ Rumors—’I Have Never Been Near A Puff Party’ The post ‘And You Get A Controversy!’ A Look Back At The 7 Oprah Winfrey Scandals That Tested And Cemented Her Power appeared first on MadameNoire.