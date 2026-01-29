For the Girls Who Don’t Watch Football — A Survival Guide To Actually Enjoy Super Bowl Sunday

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

It’s that time of year again, the Super Bowl. And if football isn’t your thing, this annual event can feel more like a test of patience than a celebration. Between the yelling at the TV, the sudden emotional investment in teams you’ve never heard of, and the nonstop commentary, it can be… a lot. But here’s the good news: you don’t have to love football to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday.

Whether you’re attending a house party, tagging along to a bar, or just trying to survive a family gathering, there are plenty of ways to make the day fun, and MadameNoire has all the tips you need to get through it with ease.

When Is the Super Bowl This Year?

The Super Bowl in 2026 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 8, with the New England Patriots set to face-off the Seattle Seahawks, but the day is much bigger than just the game itself. If you’re trying to avoid the peak chaos, tuning in earlier might be your best move.

Pregame festivities begin at 3 p.m. and run throughout the day. They tend to be far calmer, giving you a chance to enjoy the spectacle without the stress. You’ll catch moments like the national anthem, team introductions, and the coin toss, plus hours of live pregame coverage. According to NBC Bay Area, this year’s event includes an opening ceremony performance by Green Day, which is a solid win for non-football fans.

The Independent noted that Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem, while R&B star Coco Jones is set to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the pre-show festivities. Brandi Carlile will also take the stage to perform “America the Beautiful” as part of the pregame celebration.

First Things First: Accept That You’re Not Here for the Game

Before you do anything else, give yourself permission to stop pretending you care about the score. You’re not here for touchdowns or penalties, and that’s perfectly fine. You’re here for the food, the drinks, the social energy, and the shared experience. Load up your plate with wings, nachos, sliders, and whatever signature dish your stomach may fancy. Grab a drink you actually enjoy. If you’re at a party, strike up conversations, laugh, people-watch, and focus on the fun happening around the game rather than the game itself.