Sonya Massey: Murderer Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy who murdered Sonya Massey in her own kitchen in July 2024, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday.

Grayson was charged with first-degree murder in Massey’s death but was convicted of second-degree murder, an option the jury was given at trial.

As NBC News reports:

The charge against Grayson warranted a penalty of four to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder. Under state law, Grayson would most likely be eligible to get day-for-day credit for good behavior in prison, meaning he could ultimately serve only half his sentence.

This option would not have been available under a first-degree murder conviction. Had Grayson been convicted of first-degree murder, he could have faced a sentence of 45 years to life in prison. Jurors deliberated for almost 12 hours following closing arguments in October.

As NewsOne previously reported, Grayson and another deputy responded to Massey’s home after she called 911 to report a possible home invasion. As Massey was sitting on the sofa in her living room, having a conversation with the deputies, “they spotted a pot sitting on the stove and instructed Massey to go into the kitchen and remove it, which she was seen doing in police body-cam footage when she was shot.”

According to The Hill, the body camera footage showed the following:

Massey moved the pot near a sink before stating, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

“You better [expletive] not or I swear to God I’ll [expletive] shoot you in your [expletive] face,” Grayson responded before he pulled out his 9mm pistol and demanded Massey drop the pot.

“OK, I’m sorry,” Massey responded. But as she ducked and raised her hands, Grayson pointed his weapon at her.

Though Grayson was still in the living room, with a counter between himself and Massey, he shot her three times. One hit her in the head, a fatal blow.

Then Grayson tried to discourage his partner from providing first aid to Massey.

“You can go get it, but that’s a headshot,” he said. “There’s nothing you can do, man.”

Sonya Massey’s mother, Donna Massey, was in the courtroom when the sentence was given. The State Journal Register reports she told the court, “Sean Grayson, I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” mimicking the words her daughter said the night Grayson killed her.

Massey’s father, James Wilburn, said Grayson has been unrepentant since the shooting.

As NBC notes, Sean Grayson admitted wrongdoing for the first time ever at his sentencing hearing on Thursday.

“It does not feel like he truly understands or cares about the damage he has caused,” Summer Massey, Sonya’s daughter, told NBC.

