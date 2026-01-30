Celebrities Who Have Publicly Spoken Out Against ICE

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

In the wake of two fatal ICE-related shootings in Minneapolis, a growing number of celebrities are speaking out against ICE, also known as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They are drawing more attention to what they describe as unchecked state violence. Read more about the countless celebrities using their platforms to bring awareness to what’s happening with ICE.

The deaths of ICU nurse Alex Pretti and poet and mother Renee Good have sparked nationwide outrage, with videos of the incidents circulating widely and prompting renewed scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement tactics.

According to a detailed roundup from BuzzFeed, dozens of actors, musicians, writers, and public figures have spoken out against ICE following Pretti’s killing. Many celebrities are framing their criticism as a matter of basic human rights rather than partisan politics. Mark Ruffalo called the incident “cold blooded murder.” Pedro Pascal urged transparency and accountability, writing that truth is the dividing line between democracy and authoritarianism. Billie Eilish directly challenged fellow celebrities to speak up. Even her brother, Finneas, criticized what he described as shifting narratives around gun violence when federal agents are involved. Actor and filmmaker Edward Norton spoke out candidly with The Hollywood Reporter and amassed thousands of views.

Other voices echoed similar concerns. Natalie Portman condemned both ICE and the Trump administration during an appearance at Sundance, calling current federal actions “the worst of the worst of humanity.” Florence Pugh, Olivia Rodrigo, and Zoey Deutch shared posts supporting Minnesota protesters and honoring Pretti, with Deutch wearing an “ICE Out” pin publicly as a show of solidarity. Writers including Stephen King and Amanda Gorman also responded, with Gorman penning a poem dedicated to Pretti.

Some celebrities emphasized the moral responsibility to speak out. Martha Stewart shared that her teenage granddaughter pushed her to take a public stance. Others, including Jonathan Van Ness and Matt Rogers, explicitly called for ICE to be abolished, citing fear, intimidation, and abuse of power. Glenn Close said she could not “sit on the sidelines.”

The conversation intensified further when Emmy-winning actor and comedian John Leguizamo issued a blunt message on social media, telling ICE supporters to stop following him and stay away from his work. As reported by USA Today, Leguizamo has long criticized ICE and the Trump administration and is now organizing alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda and Constance Wu for a public protest event in New York City focused on democratic values and human rights.

Federal officials have stated that the Pretti shooting remains under investigation, though conflicting accounts from Homeland Security and eyewitness footage have fueled skepticism and anger. For many of the celebrities speaking out, the issue is not about ideology but accountability. As one recurring message across social media made clear, silence is no longer seen as neutral when lives are being lost.

While many celebrities did not issue specific statements of their own, a broader group of celebrities has consistently reshared and reposted content condemning ICE or providing resources for people to get involved.

The celebrities speaking out against ICE include: Ariana Grande, Rosie O’Donnell, Octavia Spencer, Cole Sprouse, Jameela Jamil, Jacob Collier, Tracee Ellis Ross, Simu Liu, Becky G, Mandy Moore, Christina Ricci, Kali Uchis, Dove Cameron, Busy Philipps, Bobbi Althoff, Sheryl Lee Ralph, TS Madison, Hilary Swank, Queen Latifah, Chrissy Teigen, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, and more.

