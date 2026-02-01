Paul George Suspended 25 Games For Violating NBA’s Drug Policy & The Jokes Follow

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The middle-of-the-pack Philadelphia 76ers’ season just got even more interesting now that Paul George has been suspended for 25 games after failing a drug test.

“Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program,” the league announced.

The benching begins immediately with tonight’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

George released a statement to ESPN admitting to ingesting the substance, but says it was done for his own mental health, something he’s championed othersto prioritize. But the nature of the medication hasn’t been explained.

“Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication. I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates, and the Philly fans for my poor decision-making during this process.”

He’s averaging 16 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season, with the team’s 26-21 record. But he’s also provided a strong veteran presence for the team’s biggest stars, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. While his presence will be felt in the next quarter of the season, his main goal now is to be ready when he’s allowed to play again come mid-March.

“I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return.”

The 35-year-old won’t just be missing out on the court; he’s also forgoing a salary of $469,691.72, which adds up to $11.7 million of his $51.7 million salary.

He’s definitely not hurting, though, since he did sign a $212 million, four-year max contract ahead of the 2024 season.

The small silver lining for the 76ers is that they’ll be able to avoid about $5 million in luxury taxes while George is out of the lineup.

