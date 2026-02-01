3 Genius Cold-Weather Tips You Need to Try
A big part of the U.S. has been hit with severe winter weather this year, and I’m sure you’ve seen lots of life hacks to handle the cold.
Here are a few for those who have cold-weather car issues.
- Using hand sanitizer to unfreeze door locks. In a pinch, hand sanitizer can help thaw frozen locks due to its alcohol content, which melts ice.
- Covering side mirrors with socks overnight. It might look a little silly, but it works. Putting socks or small plastic bags over your side mirrors stops frost from forming overnight and saves time scraping in the morning.
- Filling a sock with cat litter to stop foggy windows. Silica-based cat litter draws moisture from the air, which can help keep your windows fog-free from the inside.
To be fair. I did find two cold-weather car hacks that are popular, but experts say should be avoided.
- DO NOT pour boiling water on your frozen windshield. It’s been going around on TikTok, but the extreme temperature shift can shatter your windshield.
- DO NOT rub a potato on your windshield to keep your windows from being foggy. It’s been a viral myth for a while. The starch might delay ice slightly, but it leaves a sticky film that’s worse to clean than plain ice.
3 Genius Cold-Weather Tips You Need to Try was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
