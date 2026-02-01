Cece Winans, PJ Morton, Darrel Walls, And More Take Home 2026 Grammy Gold

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards lit up the stage with unforgettable moments for Gospel and Christian music lovers. As the night unfolded, powerful voices and soul-stirring songs took center stage, energizing audiences and uplifting communities across the country. Throughout the ceremony, some of the genre’s brightest stars received well-deserved recognition for their phenomenal contributions.

First, the spotlight turned to the legendary Cece Winans, who, alongside the iconic Shirley Caesar, brought home Best Gospel Performance/Song for their moving single “Come Jesus Come.” By uniting two generations of gospel royalty, this collaboration created a truly memorable moment—a true testament to the legacy and future of gospel music.

Next, Darrel Walls and PJ Morton grabbed the win for Best Gospel Album with their project, Heart Of Mine. Their album blends rich sound and heartfelt lyrics, showcasing unmatched chemistry and talent that resonated with fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, the energy continued in the Contemporary Christian Music categories. Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll clinched Best Performance/Song with the anthem “Hard Fought Hallelujah.” This victory underscored a major crossover moment and celebrated a song that deeply connected with listeners. Additionally, Israel & New Breed celebrated their win for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album with Coritos Vol. 1, a production recognized for its vibrant and worshipful spirit.

Finally, The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir brought the night to a triumphant conclusion by winning Best Roots Gospel Album for their incredible live recording, I Will Not Be Moved. Their victory underscores the enduring power of choir music and its unique ability to inspire audiences year after year.

Together, these artists exemplify the heart of gospel and Christian music. Let’s celebrate their achievements and the cultural impact of their work as they continue to bless the world with their extraordinary musical gifts.

Check out the winners and nominees below.