Register to Win Tickets to See New Edition in Cleveland!

New Edition will be in town with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton!

Published on February 2, 2026
Boyz II Men RTW Cleveland 2026
Source: R1 / wzak

The NEW EDITION WAY Tour is coming to Cleveland!

Sunday, February 22, at Rocket Arena!

To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The New Edition Register to Win contest ends on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.

Cleveland Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena

