The Paul brothers are doing their best good cop, bad cop routine, where they try to make America forget that they are both equally deplorable.

Media MAGA-t Logan Paul condemned a social media post by his brother, social media influencer Jake Paul, after he criticized Super Bowl LX halftime performer Bad Bunny.

According to The Hill, before the start of the game, Sunday, Jake Paul took to social media to note that he would be “purposefully turning off the halftime show,” adding that Bad Bunny was a “fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

Logan Paul, doing his best to play good cop, pushed back on his brother’s claims about the Puerto Rican singer, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

“I love my brother, but I don’t agree with this,” he responded. “Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

The Hill notes that Bad Bunny didn’t make his halftime performance overtly political, pushing instead to “highlight Latin culture in the United States and around the world.”

Conservative snowflakes and President Trump, all of whom vowed not to watch the show, took to social media to blast the performance. Trump called Bad Bunny’s performance, which he sang almost entirely in Spanish, “one of the worst ever.” Trump added that the performance was “an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

Bad Bunny rightfully called out Immigration and Customs Enforcement by stating “ICE Out” before accepting his Grammy for Album of the Year, which upset conservatives. Bad Bunny also noted that he would not tour the United States, fearing that his concert would merely bring ICE out to harass and possibly arrest his fans.

After being called out for living in Puerto Rico to avoid paying higher taxes, Jake Paul tried to backtrack his earlier statement, noting that he wasn’t referring to Bad Bunny as a ‘fake citizen’ because they’re from Puerto Rico.”

“I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico,” he argued. “I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so. But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE, who are doing their job, and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period.”