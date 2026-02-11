Spike Lee Celebrates 38 Years of School Daze and Its Lasting Impact

'School Daze' inspired viewers to attend HBCUs, becoming the film's greatest legacy.

Filmmaker Spike Lee continues to shape culture and conversation nearly four decades after one of his most influential films first hit theaters. During a recent appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the legendary writer, director and producer reflected on the lasting legacy of School Daze as it marks its 38th anniversary.

Lee is currently celebrating the milestone with a special event at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, where fans will gather to honor the iconic film. He shared that the most meaningful feedback he has received over the years is from viewers who say School Daze inspired them to attend historically Black colleges and universities.

According to Lee, that impact is the film’s greatest legacy. Since its release in 1988, School Daze has remained a cultural touchstone, capturing the spirit of HBCU life while also sparking conversations about colorism, identity, Greek life and community. Many fans still connect deeply with its themes of unity and self-awareness, proving the film’s relevance has not faded with time.

Host Rickey Smiley echoed those sentiments, sharing how the movie influenced his own decision to pursue higher education. He noted that the film reflected real college experiences, from homecoming celebrations to campus dynamics, making it relatable to generations of viewers. Others on the show also praised Lee for using his films to spark important cultural discussions that continue today.

Beyond School Daze, Lee spoke about the broader impact of his work, including films like Malcolm X, Do the Right Thing and Crooklyn. He revealed that many fans often tell him Crooklyn is their favorite of his projects, noting that the film is especially personal because it’s based on his own family and childhood in Brooklyn. Co-written with his siblings, the movie remains a heartfelt look at family, memory and growing up.

Lee also reflected on working with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson and Rosie Perez. He said he takes pride in helping launch and support the careers of talented performers, emphasizing that sometimes artists simply need the opportunity to show what they can do.

The conversation also touched on pop culture moments, including a recent Super Bowl halftime performance where Bad Bunny appeared to reference Lee’s signature “double dolly” camera shot. While Lee clarified he didn’t invent the technique, he acknowledged that it has become closely associated with his filmmaking style.

As he continues to celebrate his decades-long career, Lee remains focused on storytelling and inspiring future generations. Whether through film, live events or public appearances, his message stays consistent: education, creativity and culture all go hand in hand.

Spike Lee Celebrates 38 Years of School Daze and Its Lasting Impact was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com