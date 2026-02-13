NYFW: See The Frederick Anderson Fall/Winter 2026 Looks I’m Still Thinking About

Source: Getty

The fantasy of a runway will always excite me. But what I love even more is when the runway presents looks I can actually imagine in my own closet. That’s exactly what happened at the Frederick Anderson Fall/Winter 2026 show on February 11 at Nebula during New York Fashion Week (NYFW).





This was the first runway show of my February 2026 NYFW season, and Frederick definitely set the bar. His collection was packed with fringe fits, lace moments, and sequin stunners. I was wowed from the very first look.





As a fashion contributor who moves between events, lunches, pitch meetings, and nights out, I’m always looking for pieces that do a couple of things. They need to feel different because I love to stand out. They need to make my body look amazing. I love when the curves are curving, and the body is bodying. And they need to be comfortable. Jumping in and out of Ubers and sliding from seat to seat practically demands ease and wearability.



Frederick Anderson Fall-Winter 2026: A NYFW Runway Inspired by Nina, Amy, & Black Expression





Frederick Anderson built this collection around soul singers Nina Simone and Amy Winehouse, and the show made that clear from the first moment. Ambre Iman opened the runway singing Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” while wearing a black Anderson design.





Anderson presented 34 looks using Chantilly lace, wool tweeds, tulle, chiffon, and metallic laser-cut vegan leather. The Memphis designer shared that the collection was about finding strengthand beauty in the dark.

“I wanted to write a story about finding strength in all the blackness,” Anderson told press. “We’re in a black time, and you can find an inner strength in that. Throughout the collection, there’s all these layers and different fabrications that layer on top. It’s all in the details and it’s all for the woman to enjoy. It isn’t for everyone.”





From my front row seat, I studied every detail as the looks moved down the runway. These are the five looks I’m still thinking about.

Gallery: 5 Frederick Anderson Fall/Winter 2026 Looks I’m Still Thinking About