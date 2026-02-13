Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 13, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From political standoffs in Washington to Black excellence on the global stage, this week’s segment highlights resilience, innovation, and the undeniable impact of our culture.

Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.

Standing Firm: Exclusion of Black Leadership Sparks National Conversation

The political landscape heated up this week as President Trump reaffirmed a controversial decision regarding the upcoming National Governors Association dinner. In a move that has sparked conversation across the nation, the President explicitly excluded Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Colorado Governor Jared Polis from White House events, declaring them “not worthy” of attending. While the administration initially hinted at a misunderstanding, the intent is now clear. However, Governor Moore, the only Black governor currently serving in the United States, offered a response that resonated deeply with anyone who has ever had their value questioned. He stated firmly, “The president does not determine my worthiness.” It was a powerful reminder that our worth is self-defined and never subject to external validation.