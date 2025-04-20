420: Why It’s Time to Celebrate Cannabis and Black Advocacy

Source: boonstudio / Getty

Let’s be real; 4/20 isn’t just about rolling up and vibing out. It’s also a moment for reflection, reclamation, and revolution. Yes, April 20th has become a global celebration of cannabis culture, but for Black communities, this day hits a little differently. It’s about history, healing, and the hustle. It’s about honoring the past while blazing a new trail in an industry that — let’s be honest — was built on our backs but rarely includes us at the table.

Before it was ever labeled “marijuana” and demonized by politicians through fear-mongering propaganda, cannabis was a respected medicinal and industrial plant. Early American presidents grew hemp for rope, textiles, and paper. For centuries, the plant was used to relieve everything from nausea to anxiety. It wasn’t until Black jazz musicians and Mexican immigrants brought cannabis into the mainstream in the early 20th century that the government got nervous. Why? Because it was now associated with us.

White lawmakers used racism as the foundation to criminalize cannabis, launching smear campaigns, renaming it “marijuana” to stir up anti-immigrant sentiment, and backing fear-driven films like Reefer Madness to push public panic. The result was the 1937 Marihuana Tax Act and decades of aggressive policing that disproportionately targeted Black and Brown communities.

Fast forward to the 1970s: Nixon doubled down, calling weed “public enemy number one” and signing laws that lumped marijuana in with heroin and LSD. That move, paired with the War on Drugs, decimated entire neighborhoods, putting Black men and women behind bars at staggering rates for the same plant that’s now being sold in luxury dispensaries with sleek branding and big investor backing.

So, what does that mean for us today?

It means 4/20 is more than a holiday; it’s a call to action.

Despite the booming cannabis industry, Black ownership remains disturbingly low. According to Yahoo! Finance, since 2022 despite Black people representing approximately 13% of the population, they accounted for only 1.2% to 1.7% of business owners in the industry. Let that sink in. An industry that’s now legal in 38 states (in some form) and raking in billions in revenue has left behind the very communities who suffered the most under its criminalization.

And the reasons why are layered. The startup costs are ridiculous. We’re talking six figures just to get licensing in some places. Then there’s redlining, lack of access to capital, discriminatory regulations, and the fact that in many states with large Black populations — Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi — recreational weed is still illegal. So even if you wanted to get into the game, the board’s not even set up fairly.

But that doesn’t mean we don’t play.

It means we educate ourselves. It means we advocate for policies that expunge past convictions and create real pathways for Black ownership in the cannabis space. It means we stop letting stereotypes define our relationship to this plant and start reclaiming it on our terms — for our healing, our wellness, and yes, our wealth.

Cannabis can do more than get you high. It can build businesses, restore communities, and provide sustainable alternatives to Big Pharma, oil, and plastics. But only if we’re at the table—and not just as consumers, but as cultivators, CEOs, equity officers, and policy makers.

So this 4/20, let’s celebrate—but let’s be intentional. Whether you’re lighting up, learning more, or investing in your future, make it count.

One of the best ways you can help diversify the cannabis industry is by shopping from Black-owned cannabis brands. And, trust us, you’ve got a lot of great options to choose from. Here are five of the best Black-Owned cannabis brands to shop from in 2025 according to Elevate:

THC Co. is Washington State’s only Black-owned cannabis farm. This multigenerational business prioritizes sustainability and community by buying locally and utilizing solar energy to create high-quality products.

Mellows is a Black-owned cannabis edibles brand that specializes in crafting some of the tastiest, most unique marshmallows you’ve ever tried. Each one of these gourmet chews contains a mellow dose of THC coming in at 5 mg.

Precious Canna Co. is a Black, woman-owned luxury cannabis brand based in New Jersey that offers the best pre-rolls you’ll have all year.

Viola is the largest Black-owned premium cannabis brand, owned by Al Harrington. Named after the NBA star’s grandmother, Viola, who benefited greatly from cannabis consumption during her battle with glaucoma, you can find Viola cannabis products in several states across the country, including Oregon, Nevada, California, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey and Canada.

Noirebud is a female-owned and operated CBD brand that promotes trustworthy, affordable, high-quality products of varying types. From herbal teas to topicals and even cannabis fragrances, Noirebud is an amazing Black-owned brand to spoil yourself with.

If you’re consuming, do it responsibly:

Know your intention and desired experience.

Start low, go slow.

Use tested, regulated products.

Don’t drive—get a ride or a designated driver.

Be sure to use this day to remind the world that Black ownership, and Black advocacy are essential to the future of this industry, because we’re not just celebrating cannabis — we’re rewriting the story.

