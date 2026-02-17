Wendy’s to Close Hundreds of U.S. Locations in first half of 2026

Wendy's plans to close 5-6% of US restaurants, about 300-360 locations, in early 2026.

Closures aim to address struggling franchises and boost overall profitability.

Evaluation process underway to determine which restaurants will close or receive upgrades.

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Wendy’s is preparing for a major shift in 2026, with plans to close hundreds of restaurants across the United States as part of a broader strategy to improve its overall business performance.

The fast-food chain announced that it will shut down roughly 5% to 6% of its U.S. locations during the first half of the year. With nearly 6,000 restaurants operating nationwide, that means approximately 300 to 360 Wendy’s locations could close their doors. The company has not yet released a list of specific restaurants that will be affected.

Interim CEO Ken Cook first revealed the downsizing plan during a quarterly earnings call in November 2025, describing it as a move to address struggling locations that have not been performing well financially. According to Cook, some restaurants have been weighing down franchisees and limiting overall growth.

By the end of 2025, Wendy’s had already begun the process, closing 28 restaurants during the last quarter of the year. Company leaders say the goal is to evaluate each location individually and decide whether improvements can be made or if closing is the better option. In some cases, struggling restaurants may receive upgrades in technology or equipment, or be transferred to new operators. Others, however, will simply be shut down.

Cook emphasized that the closures are intended to help franchise partners focus on restaurants that have stronger growth potential. By removing underperforming locations from the system, the company hopes to strengthen its overall performance and set up remaining restaurants for better profitability.

The decision comes after a challenging year for Wendy’s. The chain experienced declining sales in 2025, including an 11.3% drop in same-store sales during the fourth quarter. Global systemwide sales also fell by 3.5% for the year, while same-store sales dropped by 5.6%. These numbers placed Wendy’s behind several of its competitors and highlighted the need for changes.

While the closures may be disappointing for customers and employees in affected areas, the company believes the move will help stabilize the brand and create a stronger foundation for future growth. Wendy’s leadership has made it clear that this is part of a long-term strategy to streamline operations and invest in locations with the most promise.

More details about which restaurants will close are expected to be shared as the evaluation process continues in the coming months.

