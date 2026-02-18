Celebrities Flock To Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B brings the drama—and the stars—to her Little Miss Drama Tour. Check out her A-list guests and star-studded surprises.

The Bronx-born rapper kicked off her first headlining arena tour on Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, Calif. Fans are already buzzing over the surprise celebrity appearances lighting up her shows. From rising stars to household names, Cardi is making sure each stop is a full-on spectacle.

The tour, nearly a decade in the making, celebrates Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama? The project debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 last September with 200,000 total album-equivalent units. Known for turning every performance into an unforgettable experience, Cardi has spared no expense, with a high-octane production featuring a stripper pole carousel, a sparkling silver robot suit, and multiple jaw-dropping outfit changes that highlight her signature flair. But it’s the celebrity cameos that are really stealing the show, giving fans extra reasons to scream, cheer, and snap photos.

Yahoo Entertainment reports that celebrities have been spotted popping up at various stops along the tour. GloRilla joined Cardi on Feb. 15 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., performing “Tomorrow 2” alongside the Grammy winner. The following night, Tyla and Kehlani graced the stage, delivering standout performances of “Nice Guy,” “Chanel,” “Safe,” and “Folded.” Even Blueface made a surprise appearance on Feb. 16, keeping the energy high and the crowd hyped throughout the two-night stint.

These special appearances reflect Cardi’s willingness to share her moment in the spotlight with fellow artists, and they’ve also turned her concerts into must-see social events. Celebrities in attendance have been equally eye-catching, with fans spotting everyone from Hollywood heavyweights to fashion influencers soaking up the performances in the front rows. Cardi’s charisma, coupled with her ability to bring together talent and fans alike proves that her arena tour is about more than music. Instead, she’s creating a cultural moment.

Multiple A-listers were spotted front row in Los Angeles, snapping pics and vibing with Cardi’s set, including Teyana Taylor, whose presence brought a touch of runway glam to the arena. Fans at Madison Square Garden were treated to celebrity sightings of Mary J. Blige and Martha Stewart, who were glowing while enjoying the show. Odessa A’zion and Elle Fanning joined the audience, proving that Cardi’s appeal spans generations and industries. The Windy City crowd got star-studded front-row action with Elizabeth Banks and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who made it clear Cardi’s influence crosses into Hollywood and comedy.

Additional surprise guests included Lamorne Morris and Halsey, both of whom made appearances at select stops, keeping fans guessing who might show up next. Social media reports hint at future appearances from emerging artists, further cementing Cardi’s ability to create moments that go viral long after the show ends.

With her Little Miss Drama Tour still hitting arenas across North America, fans can expect more surprises and celebrity cameos along the way. Cardi B is curating a star-studded experience that merges music, fashion, and sheer spectacle into a night nobody will forget. From Palm Desert to her upcoming stops, Cardi’s reign as a cultural and musical powerhouse is only getting stronger.

Celebrities Flock To Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com