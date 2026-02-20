Famous Animals Who Got More Attention Than Humans

1 of 8 ❯ ❮

of 8

Source: Punch The Monkey/ STR / Getty There’s something about animals on the internet. They don’t just go viral; they completely take over. Over the past decade, a handful of furry (and not-so-furry) stars have dominated timelines, sparked global conversations, and in some cases even influenced laws or inspired films. From emotional zoo updates about the beloved Punch The Monkey to meme royalty like Moo Deng, these animals didn’t just trend; they left a lasting mark, making us laugh, cry, and clap along the way. Here’s a look at some of the most famous viral animals that have gotten more attention than some of our favorite celebs of the past decade. 1. Punch The Monkey (Viral: 2025) In 2025, a tiny Japanese macaque named Punch (born Panchi-kun in July 2025) stole the internet’s heart. Living at the Ichikawa City Zoo, Punch was abandoned by his mother at just six months old, according to PEOPLE. What made his story even more emotional? His attachment to a small orangutan plush toy he carried everywhere. Social media users have flooded timelines with clips of the young macaque clutching his plush toy while zookeepers gently help him adjust to his new surroundings and slowly introduce him to the rest of the troop. Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. At first appearing like the outsider of the group, Punch’s story tugged at heartstrings even more when videos surfaced showing him being picked on by other macaques, deepening fans’ emotional investment in his journey. As updates rolled in, fans cheered when Punch slowly began integrating into the troop, even getting a few friendly pets from fellow monkeys. It was the comeback story no one expected, but everyone needed. Sadly, a recent video of the adorable monkey sparked concern among fans earlier this month after he was captured on film being dragged across the ground by an adult monkey. Zoo officials later clarified that the behavior was normal social discipline within macaque groups. According to a statement shared to X by the Ichikawa City Zoo, Punch The Monkey was attempting to get close to an infant monkey in his troop, sitting down next to the baby even though it did not want to interact, PEOPLE noted. “An adult female, believed to be the other infant’s mother, then intervened,” the outlet reported. The video ends with Punch running to his stuffed orangutan for comfort. “The adult monkey that dragged Punch is probably the mother of the monkey with whom Punch tried to communicate,” the Zoo explained in a statement shared to X. “She probably felt that her baby was annoyed by Punch and got upset.” The Zoo added that while integration has been a challenge for Punch The Monkey, he’s showing “resilience and mental strength.” They added, “When you observe these disciplinary behaviors … we would like you to support Punch’s effort rather than feel sorry for him.”

2. Moo Deng (Viral: 2024) Source: Moo Deng/ Lauren DeCicca / Getty Moo Deng is also one of the most famous animals. Moo Deng began charming the internet in 2024. The adorably expressive pygmy hippo baby from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi Province, Thailand, quickly became meme royalty thanks to her dramatic facial expressions and playful splashes. Every blink and bounce felt like a reaction GIF waiting to happen. Her viral fame didn’t just boost her follower count; it increased zoo attendance and spotlighted wildlife conservation efforts in Thailand. According to a report from Thai PBS World, in 2024, visitor numbers on weekends “more than doubled, from 3,000 to 6,000 or 7,000 each day” at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, with many guests heading to Moo Deng’s enclosure for a peek at the cute hippo. Moo Deng is growing nicely, but fans have expressed concern about the hippo’s living conditions. Conservationist Siranudh Scott took X on Feb. 15 to call out the Khao Kheow Open Zoo for keeping the adorable hippo in “sad” living conditions. The photo captured Moo Deng swimming in a dirty water pool. “The other day I saw pictures of the current condition of Moo Deng’s cage/habitat/pool… It’s really sad to see it like this. Even though he’s generated so much income, in the end, he’s just a business in the eyes of the people around him,” he said in a Feb. 15 X post, originally penned in Thai, per PEOPLE. The Zoo released a statement two days later, insisting that Moo Deng and the rest of the Hippo Village were being cared for properly. “Khao Kheow Open Zoo would like to express its gratitude for all the concerns and suggestions from fans worldwide,” the Zoo explained. “We reaffirm our commitment to the happiness and health of our animals, and clarify that the enclosure conditions reflect their natural behavior. We are also moving forward with the ‘Hippo Village’ project to elevate animal welfare towards sustainability.” The Zoo added, “That pygmy hippos require high levels of moisture. Providing an environment with soil, mud, and aquatic plants is a biologically sound design to allow the animals to exhibit instinctive behaviors and maintain healthy skin, and is not the result of neglect.” Moo Deng proved that sometimes the internet just needs a tiny hippo with big personality energy.

3. Harambe (Viral: 2016) Source: John Sommers II / Getty In 2016, Harambe, a 17-year-old western lowland gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo, became the center of one of the most controversial viral moments in internet history. After a 4-year-old boy fell into his enclosure, the silverback Gorilla dragged the child across a moat in the enclosure before zoo officials made the difficult decision to shoot him. The incident sparked global debate about zoo safety, parenting, animal rights, and media culture. Harambe became both a meme and a symbol, with tributes, petitions, and heated discussions that dominated social media for months. This made him one of the most famous animals.



4. Cecil The Lion (Viral: 2015) Source: DANIEL LEAL / Getty Cecil The Lion went viral in 2015 after the beloved, collared lion was killed by a trophy hunter near Hwange National Park. News of his death sparked international outrage and reignited debates around big-game hunting and wildlife conservation. Cecil became a global symbol of animal protection, sparking policy discussions and renewed attention to conservation efforts in Africa. His story marked one of the earliest examples of social media driving international wildlife activism.

5. Grumpy Cat (Viral: 2012) Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty Long before TikTok fame, Grumpy Cat took over the internet in 2012. Born Tardar Sauce, the permanently unimpressed feline became a meme sensation after a photo of her distinct scowl hit Reddit. Her expression, caused by feline dwarfism and an underbite, launched a multimillion-dollar brand that included books, merchandise, and even a TV movie. Grumpy Cat passed away in 2019 after complications from a urinary tract infection developed, according to the BBC. But her legacy as one of the internet’s first true animal influencers lives on.

6. Hachiko (Viral resurgence: 2009) Source: Pictures from History / Getty While Hachiko’s story dates back to the 1920s, he experienced a massive global viral resurgence in 2009 following the release of the film adaptation and renewed online sharing of his story. According to the BBC, Hachiko was born in November 1923 in Odate, a city in Japan’s Akita Prefecture, the historic birthplace of the Akita breed. The same year Hachiko was born, Hidesaburo Ueno, a respected agricultural professor and devoted dog lover, asked one of his students to locate an Akita puppy for him. After an exhausting train journey, the puppy arrived at Ueno’s home in Tokyo’s Shibuya district on Jan. 15, 1924. At first, the small dog appeared lifeless. According to Hachiko’s biographer, Professor Mayumi Itoh, Ueno and his wife, Yae, carefully nursed the fragile pup back to health over the next six months. Ueno named him Hachi — meaning “eight” in Japanese — while “ko” was an affectionate honorific added by Ueno’s students. Professor Ueno commuted by train several times a week, and Hachiko quickly developed a routine: he would accompany his owner to Shibuya Station each morning alongside the family’s other dogs, then return in the evening to greet him. That routine was tragically cut short on May 21, 1925. Ueno, just 53 years old, died suddenly from a cerebral hemorrhage. Hachiko had been by his side for only 16 months. “While people were attending the wake, Hachi smelled Dr. Ueno from the house and went inside the living room. He crawled under the coffin and refused to move,” writes Prof Itoh. In the months that followed, Hachiko was passed between households outside Shibuya. By the summer of 1925, he came to live with Ueno’s former gardener, Kikusaburo Kobayashi, bringing him back to the neighborhood he associated with his beloved master. Soon, Hachiko resumed what had become his life’s purpose. Each day, regardless of the weather, he made his way to Shibuya Station, hoping to see his master again. “In the evening, Hachi stood on four legs at the ticket gate and looked at each passenger as if he were looking for someone,” writes Prof Itoh. Source: Takashi Aoyama / Getty At first, station workers considered him a nuisance. Yakitori vendors reportedly splashed water on him, and local boys bullied and hit him. But over time, commuters began to recognize the faithful dog who continued to wait for a man who would never return. The loyal Akita waited every day at Shibuya Station for his owner, even for nearly 10 years after the professor passed away, before he died in March 1935. The cream-white Akita Inu’s story went on to impact millions around the world. He’s been immortalized in books, films, and even pop culture references like the science fiction sitcom Futurama. His story has inspired multiple film adaptations, including a Japanese version in 1987 and the 2009 American film Hachi: A Dog’s Tale starring Richard Gere. A bronze statue honoring Hachiko stands outside Shibuya Station, where he waited faithfully for nearly a decade. The original statue was erected in 1934, but later melted down during World War II for the war effort. In 1948, a new statue was installed — ensuring that Hachiko’s loyalty would never be forgotten. Hachiko became a worldwide symbol of loyalty, inspiring statues, books, and countless tearful social media posts.

7. Tilikum (Viral: 2013) Source: Gerardo Mora / Getty Tilikum became a global focus in 2013 with the release of the documentary Blackfish. The film examined his life in captivity and the incident in which the whale killed his 40-year-old trainer, Dawn Brancheau, sparking intense debate about marine parks and animal welfare. Public backlash following the documentary led to major operational changes at SeaWorld and permanently shifted public conversations around orca captivity. Tilikum had been involved in two previous human deaths before the 2010 incident (one in 1991 and one in 1999).

8. King Charles, The Alpha (Viral: 2023) Source: King Charles The Alpha Dog/ South China Morning Post King Charles (also known as Changmao, meaning “Long Hair”) is a beige, medium-sized shelter dog from China who became a global viral sensation for his calm, authoritative “alpha” behavior. According to the South China Morning Post, he was born in 2021 and taken to a shelter as a puppy after his owner passed away in an accident. At first, he was bullied by other dogs, but over time, he gradually rose to lead the pack. Residing in a rescue shelter in Hebei, China, he gained widespread fame through videos shared on platforms like TikTok and Douyin that showcased his unique leadership style, going viral around 2023. Unlike stereotypical aggressive “alpha” dogs, King Charles maintains order within a large pack through quiet authority and what fans describe as pure “aura.” His signature move involves calmly stepping into tense situations or fights between other dogs and gently placing a single paw on the chest or neck of the aggressor, instantly de-escalating the conflict without barking or biting. His videos have accumulated over 300 million views, sparking countless memes and parody reenactments inspired by his composed demeanor. From Punch The Monkey’s emotional journey to Grumpy Cat’s meme domination, these animals remind us why the internet can still unite us. Whether it’s heartbreak, humor, activism, or redemption, their stories tap into something universal. And let’s be honest — some of them had better story arcs than most reality TV shows. RELATED: Calling All Dog Lovers: 10 Richest Instagram Dog Influencers In 2021