Grand Tussle! 50 Cent Goes Low Trolling Tiny, King Harris Takes It To Hell: 'Your Mama Dead AF! Go Dig Her Up!'

50 Cent may have met his malicious match after he shared an unflattering photo of Tiny Harris and her son King let the chopper sing on the petty provocateur before dragging Fif’s late mother into the melee.

In front of our Black History Month???

It’s no surprise that 50 Cent’s rap rivalry with peers like T.I. is still up and stuck, and Clifford was fighting his own battle in peace until his wife Tiny caught a social media stray. On Sunday, 50 posted a photo of the R&B singer with the warning, “I keep saying keep my name out ya mouth, ok ?”

Even 50’s fans commented this was corny because Tiny wasn’t bothering anybody! Still, has that stopped the New York native from dragging innocent bystanders, like Claressa Shields, into drama before?

King Harris Goes After 50 Cent And His Deceased Mother

All bets were off after that! King Harris didn’t hesitate to enter the chat and turn it into a Grand Tussle!

Complex reports he went live with a rant that made Nicki Minaj’s “Bigfoot” diss look like a Mother’s Day card. Ms. Jackson wasn’t bothering anybody either because she tragically passed more than 40 years ago, when 50 was only 8 years old. However, the hothead Harris didn’t seem to care when he fiercely fired back as disrespectfully as possible.

“Bitch ass n***a wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as fuck n***a. Your mama dead as f**k, go dig her up. Go dig her up. F**k. Post a picture of your motherf**king mama n***a, she dead n***a! Pay respect, n***a. Stop f**king playing with my mama n***a. N***a ain’t playing like that, n***a ain’t going like that n***a. How y’all b***h ass n***a raised, I’m not raised like that. I don’t go, I’m not going about my mama n***a,” King fired back. “I’m not going, n***a. So, tell your dead a** mama, dig her a** up and post a picture that look better than my motherf**king mama n***a. Fuck wrong with you, n***a. Y’all n***a better tie y’all motherfuckin’ shoes. Y’all niggas don’t know who the f**k y’all f**kin’ with, n***a,” King went on. “You better put that music up, my n***a. Shut the fuck up, n***a. Cause all that other shit ain’t gonna get on my mother. Your mama dead as fuck, n***a. Dig that bitch up. N***a not goin’. N***a not goin’. Now what the f**k you gonna do about that? N***a not goin’. I don’t give a f**k about how a n***a play it. N***a not goin’. N***a postin’ my mama like your mama ain’t dead as f**k. Go put some flowers on that b***h grave, n***a. Man, n***a, n***a, posting my mama, my mama a motherf**king legend. Your mama a motherf**king… n***a. Stop, man,” he added about the Xscape Grammy winner.

Don’t do it! Reconsider!

“Don’t never think you can get on this motherf**king level and you can compete with us, n***a. We on a whole different ballgame, n***a. We got a whole different type of level of respect around here, n***a. You get on that, do that b***h-a** s**t, n***a. You a hoe-a** n***a, n***a. I would say that shit to your face, n***a.”

Despite multiple comments claiming that King went way too far, he kept going with follow-up posts of gravestones, including Sabrina Jackson’s actual gravesite.

Yikes! The Trap Music heir’s name may be King, but 50 Cent wears the petty crown for a reason.

