Police responded to reports of gunfire at an Olive Garden in Warrensville Heights Monday night. Officers arrived at the restaurant on Harvard Road around 10:30 p.m.

When officers entered the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported both victims to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials have not released their conditions.

Investigators secured the property and began collecting evidence. Authorities have not confirmed whether the shooting happened inside or outside the restaurant.

Police took two suspects into custody in connection with the incident. Officials have not announced charges. Detectives continue to investigate what led to the violence.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Warrensville Heights authorities. This remains a developing story.

Two Shot at Olive Garden in Warrensville Heights was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com