Atlanta Hawks Team Up With Magic City Strip Club & Fans Are Already Throwing Singles

Source: Atlanta Hawks / Atlanta Hawks

Last year, the Atlanta Hawks were named the NBA’s best overall game entertainment, so they stepped it up the only way ATL can: with the help of Magic City.

Magic City, the legendary southern strip club, is teaming up with the Hawks for a special night in March when they’re playing —you guessed it— the Orlando Magic.

“The Atlanta Hawks today announced a special one-night collaboration to celebrate the city’s iconic cultural institution, Magic City, during the team’s home game against Orlando on Monday, March 16,” the press release reads. “As part of this celebration, the Hawks have worked with Magic City to bring the ‘best of’ the phenomena for fans in attendance at the award-winning State Farm Arena.

Along for the ride are other Atlanta mainstays like T.I., who will perform at halftime, as well as the gentleman’s club’s resident DJ on Mondays, DJ Esco, who will be tasked with setting the pregame vibes.

The Magic City tie-in goes deeper because actor-turned-NBA team owner Jami Gertz was behind last year’s five-part STARZ docuseries, Magic City: An American Fantasy. It featured the rarely seen founder, Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, as well as Drake, Big Boi, and other stars to dissect the establishment’s influence throughout Hip-Hop.

“This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together Magic City: An American Fantasy,” said Jami Gertz. “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”

Hawks fans will be able to enter the arena early to watch a special live episode of the Hawks AF podcast featuring Barney, T.I., and DC Young Fly, focused on the documentary.

Aside from the scantily clad ladies, the other reason Magic City’s such a landmark is the food, so Magic City Kitchen will be on hand selling Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ and traditional Lemon Pepper wings.

This collab has the potential to be huge, so head to Hawks.com/MagicCity to secure a special ticket pack to the March 16 event.

