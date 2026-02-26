Her Man, Her Man, Her Man! NeNe Leakes Pops Out With Attorney Arthur Horne III, Sweetly Smooches Him At Grizzlies Game

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

An iconic Real Housewife once said, “This my man, everybody talking about my man, my man!”—and now her current man is the topic of discussion. NeNe Leakes appears to have found love again, this time with Memphis attorney, Arthur Horne III.

On Feb. 25, TMZ obtained video of the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star sharing a hug and kiss with her new boo at Wednesday (Feb. 25)’s Memphis Grizzlies game. The couple didn’t shy away from the cameras, even pausing for a sweet kiss during a photo opportunity.

TMZ reported that earlier in the evening, the pair were seated courtside, cuddled closely, and looking very much like a couple. Witnesses said they were “hugged up” and “really touchy-feely” throughout the game, making it crystal clear this wasn’t just a friendly outing.

Who Is Arthur Horne III?

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Horne is the founder of the Horne Law Firm in Memphis, where he focuses on criminal defense and personal injury cases. Over the years, he has represented several high-profile clients, including rapper Blac Youngsta in connection with a 2017 shooting incident that involved Young Dolph. He also serves as Yo Gotti’s attorney, according to Revolt TV.

Beyond the courtroom, Horne is active on Instagram, where he often shares relationship advice. In a video posted on Feb.13, he broke down the difference between men with “grown man energy” and “lil boy energy.”

Horne’s Past Legal Issues

Notably, Horne faced legal trouble of his own in 2017.

According to The Commercial Appeal and Action 5 News, a woman he had dated for three years accused him of sexual assault and kidnapping during a March 2017 incident. He was arrested and charged with aggravated rape, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping.

In 2018, Horne was found not guilty of aggravated rape, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping. However, he was convicted of one count of misdemeanor assault.

The accuser alleged that Horne attacked her at her East Memphis home after discovering text messages from another man she was dating. Surveillance footage reportedly showed her running from the home while Horne followed behind naked, something he claimed occurred because she was experiencing a breakdown.

Horne’s defense team argued that the woman was obsessed with him, wanted to marry him, and was upset that he had fathered a child with another woman in December 2016. He was ultimately sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation and ordered to serve 30 days in jail for the misdemeanor assault conviction.

A New Chapter For NeNe Leakes

It’s unclear exactly when or how Leakes and Horne began dating, but the relationship signals a fresh start for the reality star, whose romantic journey has played out publicly over the years.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Leakes was married to Gregg Leakes from 1997 to 2011. After divorcing, the two remarried in 2013 and remained together until Gregg’s death from colon cancer in September 2021.

Following Gregg’s passing, NeNe began dating fashion entrepreneur Nyonisela Sioh later that year.

Source: Prince Williams / Wireimage

Their romance made headlines in 2022 amid legal drama involving his ex-wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh. Romance began to slowly fade for the two after she sued Leakes, accusing her of causing emotional distress, humiliation, and loss of affection, and alleging she played a role in the breakdown of their marriage.

By 2023, Leakes confirmed the relationship had stalled. During part one of her interview with Carlos King, the (then) 55-year-old shared that she and Sioh were no longer together.

“Today, we are taking a break. We’ve been taking a break,” Leakes confirmed during the interview. “It’s…things I’m not happy with, things he’s not happy with. It’s just not working at the moment,” she said, before joking, “He is single so if any of the ladies out there want to holla at him, go right ahead.”

Looks like NeNe Leakes is turning a new chapter on love. Thoughts?

RELATED: Bloop-Bye Wig! NeNe Leakes Fans Blast ‘Bitter’ Bethenny Frankel’s Take On Icon’s Bravo Return, Says She Was Told NeNe Was ‘Toxic’

The post Her Man, Her Man, Her Man! NeNe Leakes Pops Out With Attorney Arthur Horne III, Sweetly Smooches Him At Grizzlies Game appeared first on Bossip.

Her Man, Her Man, Her Man! NeNe Leakes Pops Out With Attorney Arthur Horne III, Sweetly Smooches Him At Grizzlies Game was originally published on bossip.com