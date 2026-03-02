From Superhero Sweethearts To Secret Spouses: Here's A Tomdaya Timeline Of Their MARVEL-ous Romance

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

If you’ve been rooting for Tomdaya since the first Marvel web sling, this one’s for you.

From superhero sweethearts to real-life soulmates, Zendaya and Tom Holland have given us one of the most low-key, but locked-in-love stories in Hollywood. And if you somehow missed the tea, yes, wedding bells reportedly already rang. As BOSSIP previously reported, celebrity stylist Law Roach spilled that the ceremony was so secret that it had already happened. Let us rewind.

The duo first met in 2016 after being cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Fans immediately clocked their chemistry during press runs and red carpets, but both stars insisted they were just friends. According to People, romance rumors started swirling in 2017, though they denied dating at the time.

Things escalated in 2019 when audiences watched their on-screen kiss in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Still, they kept it cute and platonic publicly. That is, until July 2021, when paparazzi caught them kissing in a car. Internet detectives declared the soft launch complete.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

By September 2021, Tom went Instagram official for Zendaya’s birthday, calling her “My MJ.” From there, it was giving grown and intentional. In interviews with outlets like Elle, Zendaya explained that she is big on protecting the peace. She made it clear that while fame comes with the territory, some parts of love deserve privacy.

Over the next few years, they popped out selectively. Hand holding at premieres. Supporting each other at events. Singing Whitney Houston at tennis matches. Tom fixing things around Zendaya’s house like a real life handyman king. He even corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend by saying “fiancée.” Oop.

Then came January 2025. Zendaya hit the Golden Globes carpet with a massive diamond on her left hand. Within 24 hours, engagement reports were confirmed. And now, thanks to Law Roach’s bombshell reveal, the wedding may have already happened behind closed doors.

From co-stars to covert newlyweds, their timeline has been a masterclass in moving in silence. No oversharing or messy headlines. Just vibes, loyalty, and a love story that feels refreshingly real. Spidey really spun the block and secured the bag.