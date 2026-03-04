Source: RadioOne Digital / Radio One Digital

Jabari Johnson on New Music, Fatherhood, and Unstoppable Praise

Gospel artist Jabari Johnson is riding a wave of inspiration, and he’s bringing everyone along with him. The singer, songwriter, and guitarist recently joined Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9 to discuss his powerful new single, “Can’t Stop,” the joys of fatherhood, and exciting new beginnings.

Known for his unique blend of gospel, rock, and soul, Jabari’s music resonates with a message of powerful faith. His latest single, “Can’t Stop,” recorded live at New Life Covenant Southeast in Chicago, is an anthem of relentless praise. The inspiration for the song is rooted deep in his Houston, Texas upbringing.

“There was this lady named Mother Haynes that went to my home church,” Jabari shared. “She say, ‘when I think of the goodness of Jesus and all that he’s done for me, my soul cries out, thank God for saving me.’” He adapted that heartfelt testimony into a modern worship song, explaining, “We’re just gonna stop, take half of it, and then at the end of it we’re gonna say, I can’t stop praising his name.” His hope is that the track encourages people to persevere, no matter what they face.

Beyond the music, Jabari is embracing a new role: being a dad. He spoke with immense joy about his nine-month-old son. “Honestly, just being a father. I take so much pride in that,” he said, laughing about the adventures of raising a toddler.

The new music doesn’t stop with the single. Jabari is planning a live recording in Chicago later this year for a new album. The project is set to feature collaborations with fellow artists Enrique Holmes, Jonathan McReynolds, and Lisa Knowles. This new chapter also includes a new partnership, as Jabari recently signed with Naomi Raine’s label, Refraine Records.

From his breakout hit “Fixed Fight” to his current role as a worship leader under Pastor John F. Hannah, Jabari Johnson continues to create music that uplifts and inspires. His journey is a testament to faith, family, and a praise that simply can’t be stopped.

