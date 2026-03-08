Dwight Howard's Wife Claims CPS Took Their Daughter & Blames His Alleged Drug Use

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Dwight Howard’s wife, Amy Luciani, went to Instagram to reveal the marital problems she’s facing.

In a dimly lit car video, an emotional Luciani, whose real name is Amber Rose Howard, can be seen ranting about Howard’s alleged drug use.

“I’m f-cking losing my marriage to this sh-t,” she says, referring to a giant bag of a white powdery substance in her hand.

She claims her stepdaughter was just taken by Child Protective Services (CPS) because of Howard’s repeated actions.

“CPS has been here three times in less than three months,” she reveals, though adding that she stuck around even despite being afraid and having already tried to divorce him.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She says she lied for him, and he coached their son on what to say, and she’s got video proof. But now she’s over trying to help him get through the rough patch, after expressing concern to those around him.

“I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help,” she said. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help.”

She accused him of “making up alibis,” and that the situation is more serious now that the cops are involved.

“You said to protect yourself, you’d take anybody out, and that’s including me,” she recalls him saying, adding that she doesn’t “wanna share the dirty secrets,” but she’s “got to protect myself now.”

The original post has been removed from her page, but according to College Football Network, an accompanying caption explains much of the personal and legal turmoil she’s been dealing with.

“I can admit right now I feel shame. I cringe when I see couples take their issues to the internet but I was humbled with understanding because now look what I have to do to protect myself,” she wrote. “My Husband put himself in a position that resulted in CPS being called to our house 3X in less than two months but three days ago, they were called again and they left with our daughter . I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14 months marriage.”

She ended the caption with: “I am deeply heart broken right now to have to advocate for minors voices and in return lose a marriage that I was so happy to be in.”

Howard and Luciani reportedly began dating in 2024, and got engaged at the end of the year, which led to a quiet wedding at the top of 2025. But by July, the marriage had broken down, resulting in a divorce and mutual restraining orders.

See social media’s reaction to the drama below.