The Black Girl Magic Brunch: A Vision Realized

The brunch creates a safe, affirming space for Black women to connect, celebrate, and prioritize self-care.

Diverse panelists share insights on navigating leadership, wellness, and building supportive ecosystems for Black women.

The event also features a vibrant marketplace showcasing products from Black women-owned businesses.

Source: Art Show by Ashley / Art Show by Ashley

The Black Girl Magic Brunch began with a vision. A deeply felt, unshakable necessity for a dedicated space where Black women could simply be. The idea grew from an elegantly simple yet profoundly needed intention. I needed to create a curated gathering that encourages connection, celebration, and unburdened joy among fellow Black women. To bring this vision to life, I shared the concept with the incredible Charlie Billingsley, founder of the Museum for Black Girls in Denver, CO.

As the phenomenal collaborator she is, we quickly set the wheels in motion, launching the inaugural Black Girl Magic Brunch in 2023.

Celebrating and Empowering Black Womanhood

Now in its third impactful year, the Black Girl Magic Brunch (BGMB) remains a powerful, curated gathering. It was specifically designed to celebrate, elevate, and empower Black women. It is an intentional intersection where brilliance, softness, ambition, and sisterhood meet. Through dynamic and authentic conversations, deep community connection, and intentional storytelling, BGMB provides a vital cultural touchstone for attendees.

Source: Art Show by Ashley / Art Show by Ashley

Love Events? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Timing this year’s event to coincide with the continuation of Black History Year and the transition into Women’s History Month, we knew the lineup of panelists had to be exceptional.

The 2026 Panelists: Architects of Change

Source: Art Show by Ashley / Art Show by Ashley

This year, the stage was graced by five extraordinary Black women. They are actively shaping industry, policy, media, and community across Colorado and the nation. Their stories and insights anchored the day’s conversations:

Wanda L. James



First up, a true barrier breaker, Wanda L. James. She serves as a member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents. Also, she holds the historic distinction of being the first Black woman to own a cannabis dispensary in the U.S. Her presence embodies bold, unapologetic leadership, as she continues to influence higher education, policy, and entrepreneurship.

Amani Richardson

Next, we had Amani, the voice behind the popular “Living Alone Diaries.” The diva is a full-time content creator with a massive following of over 100K. She documents her solo living journey with refreshing honesty and intention. Her soft, vulnerable storytelling has cultivated a thriving digital community centered on self-discovery, holistic wellness, and the beauty of “becoming” in real-time.

Kennedy Cook

As a weekend anchor and weekday reporter for CBS Colorado, Kennedy Cook is deeply committed to ethical journalism that centers community impact. She approaches every story she shares across the Mile High City with a keen understanding of the responsibility that comes with visibility. Best of all, she uses her platform to highlight marginalized narratives.

Source: Art Show by Ashley / Art Show by Ashley

Jazzmine Clifton

Additionally, Jazzmine Clifton is a powerhouse in Commercial Real Estate, serving as a Development Manager at Evergreen Development where she oversees more than one million square feet of industrial space in Colorado. Beyond shaping Denver’s physical skyline, she is dedicated to building legacy and opportunity, serving on the board of Family Promise.

Bianka Emerson

Last but not least, a leading political strategist and civic leader, Bianka Emerson is the President of Colorado Black Women for Political Action. She is also the founder of Political DirectHER, an organization focused on increasing Black women’s leadership in politics. Her impressive resume includes senior roles on the Biden-Harris campaign and with Governor Jared Polis. Bianka was a key architect behind the Justice for Black Coloradans initiative. She continues to advance equity through passionate statewide advocacy and public service.

As a matter of fact, the conversation at the brunch was a vital and deeply resonant one, centering on themes crucial to the advancement and well-being of Black women. A primary focus was wellness, encompassing mental, emotional, and physical health, and the urgent need to prioritize self-care within often demanding professional and personal lives.

Source: Art Show by Ashley / Art Show by Ashley

This was intertwined with the spirit of sisterhood, emphasizing the power of authentic, supportive relationships to foster resilience and mutual uplift. Discussions also delved into leadership, exploring various models of influence and authority and how Black women can effectively navigate and transform spaces, from the boardroom to the community.

Crucially, the dialogue underscored the necessity for Black women to actively create and sustain meaningful ecosystems for one another—networks and communities that serve as safe havens for vulnerability, platforms for professional advancement, and reliable sources of mentorship and shared resources. It was a powerful acknowledgment that collective support is not just beneficial, but essential for individual and communal flourishing.

A Safe Space to Bloom

Source: Art Show by Ashley / Art Show by Ashley

Surrounded by the visual art and cultural resonance of our history and our collective magic, the brunch has organically evolved into a profoundly safe and affirming space—everything and more than what was initially envisioned. It is a moment for decompression, refueling, and sisterly affirmation.

The Black Girl Magic Market: Economic Elevation

Source: Art Show by Ashley / Art Show by Ashley

Equally important, is the Black Girl Magic Brunch Market, providing a dynamic platform for woman-owned businesses to showcase and sell their amazing products. This year’s curated market roundup celebrated a diverse array of Black women entrepreneurs, featuring:

Ignite Your Aura: Offering captivating aura photography experiences.

Offering captivating aura photography experiences. Hip Hope Horrah: A popular custom charm bar.

A popular custom charm bar. Let Me Show You Different: Showcasing stunning African jewelry.

Source: Art Show by Ashley / Art Show by Ashley

Candle Culture Company: Handcrafted candles setting the mood.

Handcrafted candles setting the mood. Hardcore Denver: Offering unique and stylish clothing.

Offering unique and stylish clothing. Black girl paint kits: Encouraging creative expression.

Royal Sips and Savory Bites

Markedly, the experience was elevated by our phenomenal sponsor, Crown Royal, which made a lasting and memorable impression. Their Crown Royal Peach libations were the stars of the bar, with signature cocktails like the refreshing “Black Girl Magic Lemonade” and the elegant “Queen Spritz” keeping the attendees buzzing in the best, most celebratory way.

Source: Art Show by Ashley / Art Show by Ashley

The exquisite food menu was meticulously curated by Chef Bri, a distinguished personal chef based in Denver. The menu was a masterful compilation of elevated brunch classics. From savory shrimp and grits to decadent specialty french toast to a hearty vegan scramble, and so much more. Undoubtedly, Chef Bri truly delivered a culinary experience befitting the day’s magic.

Finally, the ambiance was perfected by a beautiful activation created by Art Show by Ashley. Attendees were invited to step into a stunning photo opportunity surrounded by lush flowers—a visual reminder that Black women are constantly blooming, flourishing, and blossoming into their full potential.

Source: Art Show by Ashley / Art Show by Ashley

It is safe to say that the girls had an absolutely magical time. For that reason, I encourage you to lean in and do the thing you’ve been putting off; your commitment holds a blessing for someone else.

The Black Girl Magic Brunch: A Vision Realized was originally published on hellobeautiful.com