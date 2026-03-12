Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Sonja Norwood don’t play when it comes to Ray J. On March 12, the matriarch took to social media to address the latest courtroom developments involving her son, and Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, with the momager vowing to stick by Ray J’s side when it comes to his “journey to bring the truth forward.”

The renewed drama centers on testimony about the infamous sex tape that helped launch Kim into viral notoriety years ago.

Ray J has long maintained that the tape’s release was strategic. He also claims Kardashian and Jenner violated a 2023 settlement agreement that allegedly barred everyone involved from speaking publicly about the tape. But during recent sworn testimony, both Kardashian and Jenner reportedly insisted that no such agreement ever existed.

That didn’t sit well with Norwood.

Sonja Norwood says she’s standing by Ray J until the end.

In an Instagram post, she made it clear she believes her son, and that she’s done watching the internet “dog” her child over the ongoing suit.

“After reading the declarations from Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and reading their recent statements circulating, including reports published across multiple media outlets regarding the tape, I am no longer going to sit back and watch my son be ‘dogged’ on social media over this matter when @rayj and I, Kris and Kim, and many others know the truth,” she penned.

Then she added a pointed question for the world’s most famous “momager.”

“And Kris, momager, you say you did not orchestrate the commercial release of the tape. Then who did?”

What started the lawsuit between Ray J and Kim Kardashian?

The legal battle between the families has been escalating for months. In October 2025, Kardashian and Jenner sued Ray J for defamation over his longstanding claim that they orchestrated the sex tape release, along with his more recent allegation that he had grounds for a RICO case against them.

Ray J fired back the following month with a countersuit, accusing them of violating a $6 million settlement reached in 2023 that allegedly prohibited all parties from discussing the sex tape publicly.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the “One Wish” singer argued that Kardashian and Jenner’s lawsuit was motivated by publicity and revenge.

“They are suing him ‘to feed their insatiable appetite for attention, garner support for their various media and marketing enterprises, and exact retribution,’” the filing states, adding, “They are furious that Norwood no longer wants to play along with their tall tale.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has strongly denied her former boyfriend’s allegations in sworn testimony. According to documents obtained by TMZ, she said:

“[Ray J’s] claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public, and file a ‘fake’ lawsuit against the porn company that released it to ‘create buzz’ is a lie.”

Kris Jenner was just as forceful in her own statement, rejecting claims that she played any role in the tape’s release.

She called the allegation that she was behind the “commercial exploitation” of the tape “absolutely false,” arguing that she never made Kim “film any sex tape or decide what tape to release, as Defendant further outrageously claimed in his cross-complaint.”

She added, “As a mother, the notion that I orchestrated or produced sex tapes involving my daughter, or was in any way involved in the creation or distribution of any sex tapes, is not only entirely untrue but deeply offensive and harmful and has haunted me for decades.”

Jenner also accused Ray J of “publicly terrorizing” Kim and even suggested his statements could harm her daughter’s long-term goal of becoming a lawyer, a sentiment that Kim expressed during a court hearing in February, as previously reported.

Sonja Norwood, however, made it clear she’s standing firmly behind her son. In her Thursday message, she told supporters she fully backs Ray J in “his journey to bring the truth forward.”

The singer and manager—who is also the mother of Grammy-winning artist Brandy Norwood—said she’s witnessed the saga unfold for years and is prepared to see it through.

“I have witnessed this journey for many years, and however long it takes, whether it becomes a long journey or a difficult battle, we will stay on that path until the voices that have distorted the truth are publicly revealed,” Norwood added. “And if that truth journey must continue all the way to the doorstep of God’s judgment, then so be it.”

Ray J is seeking $1 million in damages and other relief, while also asking the court to dismiss the defamation claims against him.

