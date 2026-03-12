Source: Adam Simms/ @SimmsCity

As award season continues with a whirlwind of screenings, events, and red carpets, iONE Digital and BOSSIP carved out a moment of calm with the inaugural Off Script Luncheon.

Held Tuesday, March 10, at Los Angeles’ American Beauty at The Grove and hosted by BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada, the curated midday gathering offered an alternative to the week’s typical industry frenzy ahead of the Academy Awards.

Designed as a relaxed reset during one of Hollywood’s busiest stretches, the luncheon brought together a select mix of press, creatives, and talent for an afternoon centered on conversation, connection, and community.

As they swapped stories, exchanged hugs, and shared smiles, guests enjoyed a selection of beer, wine, and craft cocktails, including signature sips such as the “Off Script Punch,” “Velvet Reel,” and “Quiet on Set.”

On the culinary side, American Beauty, known for its elevated steakhouse offerings, treated attendees to wood-grilled flatbread, kale and avocado salad, Atlantic salmon steak, Iowa Co-Op teres major, shoestring fries, and burnt cheesecake topped with candied lemons.

Among the notable attendees were Ryan Michelle Bathe, DeVon Franklin, Crystle Stewart, Taylor Polidore Williams, Bevy Smith, and Torrei Hart who joined executives and entertainment insiders for the afternoon event.

Seen on the scene were journalists Nina Parker, Shamika Sanders, Danielle Young, Gia Peppers, Brande Victorian, Sylvia Obell, Ashley Dunn, Brooke Thomas, and Jay Connor, as well as artist GoGo Morrow, host Paige Shari, TheNeighborhood Talk founder Kyle Anfernee, designer Christin Marie, who graciously gifted Christin Marie Studio jewelry for gift bags, and iONE executives Cliché Wynter-Mayo, Tiffany Nasralla, Jake Edwards, Krystal Holmes, and Tanya Hoffler-Moore.

Throughout the lunch, DJ GG provided a laid-back soundtrack that blended R&B and contemporary favorites, while photographer Adam Simms captured portraits and videographer Delaurian documented the afternoon’s atmosphere.

Guests Toasted With Cashmere Luxe Cognac

As the afternoon unfolded, guests paused for a celebratory toast presented by Black-owned brand Cashmere Luxe Cognac, raising a glass to the creative achievements that shaped the past year in film and television.

The premium spirit, known for its smooth, refined profile with notes of dried fruit, caramel, and subtle spices, provided the perfect celebratory sip of the luncheon with its warm finish and hint of grape.

