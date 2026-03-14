The Fumble: Dak Prescott Break Up, Bam Adebayo's 83-Points, & Danuel House Jr. On Sneaking Girls Into NBA Bubble

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Football may be in the offseason, but it still proves to be one of the most drama-filled leagues.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been trending because he and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, split up during their co-bachelor/bachelorette party just a month before the wedding.

Neither spoke publicly about the reason for the split, so social media had to make its own assumptions and landed on her refusal to sign a prenup.

The cohosts debate the idea of prenups, and Rodney Rikai thinks anyone should sign on the dotted line for protection, calling it a “protection of self.”

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“There are a lot of conversations these days around prenups and people of a high net worth; they feel like it should be automatically implied when I have a certain amount of money, even broke people are asking for prenups these days,” Rikai begins. “It’s just an insurance policy that like, yo, sometimes these things don’t work out. We know what the divorce rates are here in America. And if things don’t work out, I don’t want to have to be losing half my bread or more than that sometimes because he has two children. So if you mix in the alimony.”



As for Samaria, she’s convinced that it was a fake, PR relationship from the beginning.

As for the NBA news that caused controversy this week, everyone is debating how meaningful Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game really is.

Rodney gives him props for his 43 points in the first half, but didn’t think the second half was a display of good basketball.

“But I started to watch like those second-half buckets when he was like, when it was like they were clearly just feeding him the ball. A lot of BS foul calls. There was foul baiting. There was a disgusting display of aspiration. He was aspiring to do a thing, and it compromised what I feel to be the sanctity and integrity of what basketball is supposed to be. I’m not going to go take it as far as to say I was offended, but I’m a little…eh.”

For this week’s guest, we spoke to NBA player Danuel House Jr., who played for the Houston Rockets in 2020, when he was infamously kicked out of the NBA Bubble for allegedly sneaking a girl into his hotel room.

Get his side of the story below.

The Fumble: Dak Prescott Break Up, Bam Adebayo's 83-Points, & Danuel House Jr. On Sneaking Girls Into NBA Bubble was originally published on cassiuslife.com