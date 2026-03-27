20 Cleveland Suburbs Seeing Rising Crime Trends Right Now

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Crime trends across Northeast Ohio continue to shift in 2025.

While Cleveland often dominates headlines, several surrounding suburbs are also seeing increases in reported incidents.

These trends include property crime, theft, and in some cases violent offenses.

Population changes, economic pressure, and increased reporting all play a role.

Some suburbs still rank as relatively safe overall, but recent data and local reports show movement worth watching.

Here are 20 Cleveland-area suburbs seeing rising crime trends right now.

Suburbs Seeing Increased Crime Activity Around Cleveland

Crime trends are based on recent local reports, police updates, and community data across Northeast Ohio. Some suburbs remain relatively safe despite increases.

Maple Heights

Maple Heights has seen increases in property crime and theft in recent reports. Residents have raised concerns about break-ins and vehicle-related incidents. Local officials continue working to address the trend.