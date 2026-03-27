Trump Calls Minnesota 'Very Somalia-Oriented,' Somalis 'Low-IQ'

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Look, I’ve addressed this before, but while there are many Caucasians out there who simply ignore their racist grandpa who is determined to ruin every family dinner by flying off into bigoted rants on a whim—MAGA America made that old, white bigot their president.

During a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, March 26, President Donald Trump flew off into yet another tirade, spewing rage and hate speech at the entire nation of Somalia and its people, including the ones who are living in the U.S.

“In Minnesota, it’s very Somalia-oriented,” Trump said. “These people come from a crooked country, disgusting country, one of the worst countries in the world. They come to our country—low IQs—and they rob us blind. Stupid people, and they rob us blind.”

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Now, to be perfectly honest, I don’t know what they were talking about before Trump started talking about Somalis like they backed over his pet toupee in the driveway, but I bet it was a random segue. Bigot pivots are one of Trump’s go-to love languages. I bet they were talking about taxes, or tariffs, or who to drop a bomb on next, or who makes the best lemon meringue pie, or whatever, when Trump suddenly shouted, “And another thing, those damn Somalian savages don’t even eat pizza with a knife and fork like a normal American!”

Seriously—what is wrong with this man?

Trump couldn’t get half an hour into his one-hour-and-48-minute-long State of the Union address last month without randomly referring to the entire Somali ethnicity as “Somali pirates,” who he said are “plundering America” with zero citation.

Before that, he responded to questions about the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., last year, allegedly carried out by an Afghan national, by randomly bashing Somali refugees in Minnesota, claiming, without evidence, that they were “taking over” the state and causing a rise in violence. Asked by a reporter what Somalis had to do with the Afghan suspect, Trump responded, “Ah, nothing, but Somalians have caused a lot of trouble, they’re ripping us off a lot of money.”

Before that, Trump was on Fox News, launching into a rant about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and how she had no right to criticize him at all, simply because she was born in Somalia.

“I look at somebody that comes from Somalia, where they don’t have anything—they don’t have police, they don’t have military, they don’t have anything, all they have is crime—and [Omar] comes in and tells us how to run our country!” Trump said, ignoring, as he has numerous times, that Omar hasn’t lived in Somalia since she was 8 years old.

Somalis, of course, aren’t the only targets of Trump’s impromptu MAGA grand wizard speeches—they weren’t the ones who were supposedly “eating the cats” and pets, after all—but he’s been using his position to disparage the entire ethnicity for months now, you know, when he’s not busy echoing Nazi-like eugenics sentiments about how Black and brown migrants have lesser “genetics” than that of European-descended whites.

The saddest part is that we’ve gotten so used to Trump’s explicit bigotry that we’ve damn near normalized it. It’s like I’m mostly annoyed by his racism rather than outraged by it—especially when his observably stupid-ass is calling Black people “low-IQ,” which he does constantly, as if he’s not the the commander-in-cancer-causing-windmills-and-Lysol-injections, who thinks IQ tests and MRI exams are the same thing.

The white supremacists are always the least supreme of the whites—and that’s why they elect their own into office.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

Immigration Raids Targeting Somalis Begin In Minneapolis



Somalis In Minnesota Already Being Targeted By ICE



Trump Disparages Somali Community During State Of The Union



Rep. Ilhan Omar And Somali Immigrants Aren’t ‘Garbage’





Trump Calls Minnesota 'Very Somalia-Oriented,' Somalis 'Low-IQ' was originally published on newsone.com