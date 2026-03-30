Source: General / Radio One

Barberton City Schools are mourning the loss of a local middle schooler and his mom.

Jericho Mangual, 12, and his mother, Tania Mangual, 47, were shot to death near 30 W. Wilbeth Road in Akron. The shooting took place just after 8 p.m. on March 28.

The Manguals were found in a car that crashed into a tree and was partially on fire. Jericho was pronounced dead at the scene. Tania was taken to a local hospital, where she later passed away.

Tania’s 2-year-old son was also discovered unharmed in the crashed vehicle.

An unnamed 911 caller was able to provide information about the alleged shooter, Brandon Casto, 28. He was later apprehended and currently sits in Nelsonville jail, near Columbus.

There is no reported connection between Casto and the Manguals.

FOX 8 reports that Barberton City Schools has counselors on hand this week to help students deal with this trying time.

“The Barberton City Schools family stands together in support, care, and compassion,” said Barberton Superintendent Jason Ondrus.

This is a developing story.

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12-Year-Old Middle Schooler, and Mom, Shot Dead in Akron was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com